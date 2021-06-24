Cannes Lions Day 4: Dentsu Webchutney wins a Bronze Creative eCommerce Lion

Dentsu Webchutney has continued its winning spree at the ongoing Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2021 by picking a Bronze Lion for Swiggy Instamart’s ‘The Better Half Recipes’ campaign under the Creative eCommerce (cultural insight) category. It has won seven Lions, thus far.

The brand launched an innovative cookbook with the idea to bring more equality into the kitchen by splitting the recipes into two halves to give partners an equal responsibility to cook the meal. Each partner had to follow only their side of the instructions to see their meal come together, together. The ingredients from the cookbook could be ordered directly with a simple QR scan and the order was delivered by Swiggy Instamart, with a promise of on-door delivery within 30-45 minutes.

Swiggy Instamart asked the users to send a picture of them and their better half in the kitchen to get their hands on the cookbook. A barrage of entries poured in to claim a copy of #TheBetterHalfCookBook, making the campaign an immense success. The brand then went on to launch “Better Half Earpodcast” to listen to the recipes.

Dentsu Webchutney had earlier won five lions-- three Silver & two Bronze-- for its clutter-breaking, hard-hitting campaign for Vice Media -- ‘The 8-bit Journo’ and one Silver Lion for ‘The World’s Most Reported Trailer’ campaign for Trigger Happy Entertainment’s movie Thappad’s promotions.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)