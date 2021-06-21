Cannes Lions 2021: 26 shortlists for India in four new categories

India has added 26 more shortlists in Creative Strategy, Creative Data, PR, Direct and Social Influencer

Keeping up with its stunning spree at the Cannes Lions 2021 shortlists, India has added the following 26 more shortlists to its honour.

Creative Strategy Lions

Dove’s #StopTheBeautyTest by Ogilvy India has been shortlisted in two sub-categories -- FMCG sector and corporate purpose & social responsibility .

The ‘8-bit Journo’ by Dentsu Webchutney for Vice has got a mention in four sub-categories -- media/entertainment sector, challenges and breakthrough-market disruption, creative partnerships and perspective-brave brands, and excellence in creative strategy-products/services.

‘Project Free Period’ by DDB Mudra Mumbai for Stayfree has been shortlisted in creative strategy insight & research audience insight; creative partnerships & perspective-brave brands; and creative strategy challenges and breakthrough -- corporate purpose & social responsibility.

Fortis’ ‘Honor the Donor’ by Leo Burnett India Mumbai and Ariel’s “Share the Load” for equal sleep case study by BBDO Mumbai have been shortlisted in one sub-category each -- creative strategy challenges and breakthrough-corporate purpose & social responsibility and creative strategy partnerships & perspectives-collaboration, respectively.

Creative Data Lions

‘#NotJustACadburyAd’ by Ogilvy India Mumbai for Mondelez has been shortlisted in creative data - data-driven targeting sub-category.

PR Lions

‘The Punishing Signal’ by FCB Interface for Mumbai Police has been shortliste in the PR sector-not for profit/charity/government.

‘Hackwashing’ by Geometry Encompass Mumbai for Unilever has been shortlisted in two subcategories -- PR techniques-use of events and stunts; and culture & context-social behaviour.

‘Eat Equal’ by DDB Mudra Mumbai for Mc Donald’s has been shortlisted in PR craft-corporate image, communications and reputation management.

Direct Lions

The ‘8-bit Journo’ by Dentsu Webchutney for Vice has been shortlisted in three sub-categories -- media & entertainment sector; culture & context for market disruption; and direct digital & social for real-time response.

‘The Punishing Signal’ by FCB Interface for Mumbai Police has found a mention in two sub-categories -- not for profit/charity/government sectors; and direct culture & context for cultural insight.

‘Hackwashing’ by Geometry Emcompass Mumbai for Unilever has been shortlised in use of ambient media - small scale.

‘Out and Proud Classified’ by FCB Ulka Gurgaon for TOI has been shortlisted in the use of print/outdoor and direct digital and social for co-creation and user generated content sub-categories.

Social Influencer

Dove ‘Stop the Beauty Test’ has been shortlisted in culture and context -- cultural insight subcategory.

