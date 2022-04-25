Anil Kapoor shows how to beat driving stress in Uber Rentals' new campaign

Uber today launched #RentalHealthDay, a campaign spotlighting its new mobility option - Uber Rentals. The campaign highlights the stress of driving on long, busy days across multiple locations and places Uber Rentals as a perfect solution to beat driving stress. A day off from driving, a day for one to enjoy the backseat – the campaign has been launched with a film starring Anil Kapoor, an iconic ambassador of good health.

In a light-hearted film with a sincere message at its heart, Anil Kapoor reveals one of the secrets behind his ever-lasting youth – skipping whatever gives him stress. A helpful message for those who take on one of the most stressful activities – driving in the city. The campaign also used shorter formats in videos to connote the use of Uber Rentals in our daily lives. These videos are playing on YouTube, starring Anil Kapoor.

Speaking about the campaign, Ameya Velankar, Head of Marketing, Uber India South Asia said, “At Uber, we constantly reimagine the way the world moves. We want to give our customers the option to leave their car behind and make their long, hectic days stress-free. Our product team has designed Uber Rentals in a way that it enables riders to retain the same car for up to 12 hours and add multiple stops as they go – saving them the effort of finding parking spaces or booking multiple trips.”

Anil Kapoor was the most obvious choice - He happens to be Uber’s rider zero (our first rider) when we launched Uber in Mumbai 8 years ago. A legend in his own right, he is the apt choice whose life demonstrates what living stress-free & taking care of oneself can make you look like even as you chase your ambitions.”

Anil Kapoor shared his thoughts on the film and campaign, “This campaign excited me for two reasons. One, I was the first person in Mumbai to use an Uber. Second, I'm always being asked about my health, fitness routine and diet. Uber gave me that chance to share something more, something that sits at the heart of my approach to life. I truly believe that feeling on top of the world is not just about what you eat and how much you bench, it’s about making choices that allow you to live stress-free everyday; big and small decisions that become a lifestyle over time.”

Shakun Batra, director of the film added “Anil Kapoor has played so many iconic roles, and I am so glad that we could collaborate one more time to reinvent that personality to create something uber memorable. It's a story that fits perfectly for Uber Rentals which wants to take away the stress of city driving. This is content and creativity at its best.”

Manish Thanvi, Executive Creative Director at Dentsu Webchutney shared an insight into the campaign. ‘Utility needs vanity’ - this was our simple mantra when it came to thinking about a creative platform that will increase use cases for Uber Rentals and thus was born #RentalHealthDay. Think of it as self love when it comes to the world of everyday transit, if you may. We imagined many ways to tell its story but preaching isn’t a great voice. Working with the uber young Anil Kapoor and one of India’s finest directors, Shakun Batra, we crafted a mockumentary where we use satire to tell a memorable story and in the same breath, deliver a sincere question – “Ek din ka Anil Kapoor banoge?”

