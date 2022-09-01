Dentsu Webchutney wins digital mandate for MakeMyTrip

Dentsu Webchutney has won the digital mandate for MakeMyTrip. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.

As per the mandate, the agency will focus on further building MakeMyTrip's digital presence.

Speaking on the win, Upasana Naithani, Associate Vice President, Dentsu Webchutney said, “MakeMyTrip is a big win for us, not only does it show faith by the best of the industry in our agency but also because their values align with ours, beautifully. We are very excited to work on campaigns that move both, the business, and the brand in the right direction.”

Chaitanya Joshi, Creative Director, Dentsu Webchutney added, “While we plan to bring the edge to larger travel occasions, Modern Creativity means that we are nimble enough to target the micro-occasions in an effective manner. I am glad that the good folks at MakeMyTrip share our zest and we look forward to a lot of clutter-breaking stuff in the future that not only pushes creative boundaries but also impacts business positively.”

Vipul Prakash, Chief Operating Officer, MakeMyTrip commented, “Today, travellers seek more when consuming and engaging with brands across channels. Together with Denstu Webchutney, we hope to introduce new, innovative ways, and concepts that can help engage with Indian travellers, better. Our goal remains to be authentic in what we say and innovative in how we connect with the new-age traveller.”

