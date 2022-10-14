Cadbury’s #ShopforShopless campaign: Working its way to the hearts of people

A recent TVC released by Mondelez’s Cadbury Celebration’s #ShopforShopless takes the brand’s idea of helping others, a notch ahead with the help of technology for the upcoming Diwali festival.

exchange4Media spoke to Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, to learn more about the idea of making a contribution to the society by creating a ‘heartwarming treat’ for the local hawkers.

This is Cadbury Celebrations’ third installment in the ‘helping others’ festival campaign, Nayak said. The brand wanted people to feel that they have come home with this film.

“I am very happy that people are seeing similarity between last year's and this year's campaign because the brand wants to continue on a trajectory that it has chosen for a festival. We want people to feel that they have come to the same brand not talking to the other brand. For me to do a creative campaign is not to do something different every year, your idea must be unique but the execution and what the brand stands for have to be consistent otherwise it will be difficult to identify.”

“The ideas should be unique but my brand’s tonality and execution should be the same. I am a brand that stands for generosity,” he said.

Like any other agency getting a brief from the client as to what they wanted to do this year, Nayak said that for this ad there was no brief from the client. On the contrary, the brand asked the agency what they could do for the people.

“Nobody came to us saying that we want something for Diwali. It was a very clear mandate for what they wanted to do something for others. The brief was we will build further our Diwali approach which is we will help others.”

“As an agency, as an idea partner, our job is to find new ideas. Ideas can be different but the end benefit of the larger Idea has been the same which is to help others. Cadbury can help itself but it wants to help others this Diwali and that is where Kuch accha ho jaye, kuch meetha ho jaye comes in place.”

Nayak also spoke about the two major challenges that the team faced while executing the campaign. The first one was gathering data of all local hawkers. The company partnered with DELTA X to gather data and help the hawkers get discovered by local consumers. The incessant rain also made it difficult for the team to execute the shoot.

