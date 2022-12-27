Cadbury Dairy Milk puts together the happiest moments of 2022

Another fortnight has rolled by and another set of ads has delighted us with their insight and execution. Here's the roundup of some of the best ads between December 1 and 15. As per usual, they have been arranged in alphabetical order.



Apple



While "empowering" is an overused term today, there's no better word to describe Apple's recent ad for International Day of Disabled Persons. The tech giant launched a spot titled "The Greatest" showing people with visual, hearing physical and cognitive disabilities navigating everyday life with ease using Apple's accessibility features. The ad has been conceptualised by the company's in-house team.



Asian Paints





Ogilvy India's ad for Asian Paints Apex Dust Proof is a humourous dig on dust, according to Sukesh Nayak, the CCO of the agency. Ahead of weddings, it's a common practice for Indian households to apply a fresh coat of paint to the walls of their houses. But often in the melee of celebrations, even the best of paint jobs can fall prey to dust.



The ad shows a daring bride landing at her wedding venue in a helicopter. Unfortunately, while the blades of the helicopter whip up a dust storm, covering the members of the bride's and groom's side in a thick coat of dust, the house in the background shines like it's brand new. All thanks to Asian Paints Apex Dust Proof.

Britannia NutriChoice





Among the clutter of health-food offerings, what must a brand do to stand out? After all, there are only a few ways in which you can say: "It's healthy." Britannia NutriChoice picked a humourous route for its NutriChoice range featuring herbs and seeds.



The ad starts with a woman "Riya" biting into a NutriChoice cookie, only to hear some voices emanating from it. Turns out that the cacophony was being caused by all the herbs and seeds inside the cookie, each jostling for a common cause -- "the well-being of Riya."



Talented is the agency behind the humourous ad, which has been directed by Shayak Roy.



Godrej Yummiez





Godrej Yummiez says it best by saying nothing at all. The latest ad for the brand's Crispy Potato Starz highlights how the flash-freezing technique preserves the crispiness and crunchiness of the product.



The ad features a masseuse at work with his client who is visibly happy with the service. The camera focuses on the client's content face when suddenly his eyes fly open to the sound of a loud crunch as if a bone just broke. His worried wife rushes out of the kitchen only to find the masseuse enjoying a crunchy piece of Crispy Potato Starz.



The ad has been conceptualised by The Womb, and we love it since it has no dialogues and instead focuses on sounds to drive home the message.



Jupiter





What if someone told you that you can withdraw your salary on any day of the month? You would think they are from some other planet, right? This is the insight that digital banking app Jupiter hinged on for its latest ad campaign.



The app offers an "On-Demand Salary" offering where users can withdraw their salary amount on any day of the month through credit -- an alien concept for most people.

The campaign is aimed at people who often find themselves running short of money before payday. The twin ads show the protagonists informing their friends about Jupiter's offering, only for the friends to see them as "aliens" because of the sheer (lack of a better word) absurdity of the concept.



Vim Black





Possibly the most talked-about ad this month, let alone the fortnight, the Vim Black "mock" ad campaign courted controversy for its rather absurd take on gender equality.

The ad shows a man bragging to a woman at a gym about doing dishes the night. A very buff Milind Soman bursts into the scene holding what looks like a bottle of black Vim made "specially for men."

The over-the-top approach of the ad made it clear that it was a satire, but it had few takers. People bore down on the ad strongly for talking about gender equality on one hand and then using gender stereotypes on the other.



While it may not go down in the annals of the best ads of India, the brand got what it needed -- our undivided attention. If that's not a good ad, we don't know what is.