Cadbury Celebrations launches #ShopsForShopless campaign for Diwali

As the country gears up to celebrate Diwali, Cadbury Celebrations has rolled out #ShopsForShopless, a new campaign celebrating the power of communities coming together through technology-enabled solutions. Offering a virtual store to hawkers to sell their products, the campaign aims to support and empower the ones who don’t own permanent stores.

The brand will be leveraging QR code technology through which users can scan a Cadbury Celebrations pack to identify nearby hawkers and the products sold by them. It’s a seamless interface wherein consumers can also promote and set up a virtual shop for their locally known hawkers by adding simple details like vendor name, phone number and a few product images onto the website. Once registered, anyone can shop for the products via a phone call, SMS or even a video call. Thus, enabling hawkers to continue their business, without the hassle of finding a new spot every day, through their shop on the internet.

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Diwali is an important period for hawkers, but their business is often affected due to no permanent spot/shop to sell the products. So, building on our generosity platform, this campaign is going beyond small businesses. It is an effort to give hawkers; one’s with no space, a permanent virtual spot to sell their products. To execute this idea, Ogilvy partnered with DeltaX to develop a tech platform which can help connect buyers to hawkers near them. We hope this tech-enabled solution connects at an emotional level with millions of our customers, making them scan the box to connect with hawkers near them and help make their Diwali sweeter too."

Anil Viswanathan, Vice President - Marketing, Mondelez India said, “Right from gifting to indulging in sweets, Cadbury Celebrations, over the years has found its sweet spot across festivities and become an intrinsic part of family celebrations. With our previous #NotJustCadburyAd getting recognized and lauded globally for supporting small shop owners, this year we wanted to take the act of generosity a notch higher. Looking beyond small businesses, we collectively realized how Diwali is an important period for hawkers, but their business is often affected due to no permanent spot/shop to sell the products. Building on this insight and keeping purpose at the core of our strategy, we conceptualized #ShopsForShopless; an effort to give hawkers a permanent virtual store. We hope our latest tech-enabled effort strikes an emotional chord with the audiences, leading them to participate in small acts of generosity for a brighter and sweeter Diwali.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)