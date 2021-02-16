Britannia NutriChoice says the choice to stay healthy is in your hands

The pandemic has changed the world’s outlook on health, but has it really changed our attitude towards the sub-conscious choices we make with regard to snacking? A recent nationwide survey suggests that binge eating is on the rise due to increased time spent at home. This is what Britannia NutriChoice Digestive biscuit addresses in its latest TVC campaign with the underlying message the choice to stay healthy is in your own hands.

With people spending more time indoors and working from home, with easy access to food and snacks available at an arm’s length, many have become unmindful of what they snack on. Based on this insight, the TVC conceptualised by Lowe Lintas uses ‘Hands’ as a creative device to showcase relatable and relevant situations to convey the point of mindless snacking indulgences we fall prey to. The communication brings to focus the brand’s proposition that making healthier choices is in the hands of the consumer – your hands cannot think before reaching out for that fried snack or a fizzy drink, but you can.

The campaign has been conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, Bangalore.

Commenting on the campaign, Vinay Subramanyam, VP Marketing, Britannia Industries said, “In today’s times, our minds know more than before about the healthier choices that we need to make. However, contrary to how our minds work, we often see that our hands have a mind of their own. It is really difficult to control them as they keep foraging and rummaging in the pursuit for food in the midst of our busy schedules. Mindless indulgence or snacking is a habit many that many have grown used to and are unable to break out of. While the current environment may have impacted some of our lifestyle choices, our new campaign is an attempt to nudge consumers to opt for healthier snacking options as the choice to stay healthy is truly in their hands.”

Puneet Kapoor, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said, “All of us somewhere have been guilty of the ‘munching syndrome’ induced by a sedentary lifestyle and WFH. Stress eating, raiding the kitchen or fridge over work-calls and in breaks has become an automatized affair. Though our spirit is willing but the flesh is always weak so the only way to beat it seems to be having healthier items to munch on. During creative brainstorming we thought that our hands have literally become like the ‘Addam’s Family’ hand that fetches food. That was the starting point of the idea of hands having gone out of control.”

