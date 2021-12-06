The account currently handled by GroupM’s Essence is estimated to be around Rs 300 crore

As the markets begin to reopen to the pre-pandemic era, Britannia Industries has called for a media preview of its account estimated to be in the range of Rs 250 to 300 crore. The pitch is believed to be in its initial stages and all leading agencies have been invited to make their presentations. Sources confirmed that the pitch has been moving in full swing and an outcome is expected by January 2022.

Some of the popular brands from the company are Good Day, Tiger, Milk Bikis, NutriChoice and Treat. The account is currently with GroupM’s Essence that has been managing the brand for over eight years now.

In January 2019, Essence had retained the account which was earlier with Group’s MEC. Prior to GroupM, the account was handled by Madison Media. Prior to GroupM, the account was handled by Madison Media.

exchange4media reached out to all the stakeholders for comments but did not receive any until the filing of this story.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)