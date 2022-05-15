Bournvita Biscuits promises ‘More Taakat To You’ in latest campaign

Bournvita Biscuits has rolled out its new proposition, ‘More Taakat To You’. The campaign showcases the role Bournvita Biscuits can play in fulfilling the nutritional needs of kids who want to constantly challenge themselves and do more.

Speaking about the campaign Sunainika Singh, Director – Biscuits & Bakes, Marketing, Mondelez India said, “Since the launch of Bournvita Biscuits in 2016, it has emerged as the preferred morning snack enriched with the wholesome taste of Cadbury Bournvita. However, with changing times, we understand that kids today want to do a lot more and require extra nutrition to keep them going through the day. Addressing this, our new campaign appeals to parents looking for nutritious all-day snacking options, while bringing alive the brand’s latest proposition- ‘More Taakat To You’.”

Setting the proposition to action, the TVC opens with a conversation between an endearing mother-daughter duo in a car. While the daughter is inquisitive and asks about the surety of iron and calcium in Bournvita Biscuits, the mother gleams with a reassuring smile and continues to drive. The film then rolls to an indoor rock climbing set up wherein the daughter takes a daring leap towards another rock to reach on the top only to look back at her mom smiling back. At this very moment, the mother instantly asks if her question is answered, bringing back the focus on the nutritional value of the biscuits.

Ramakrishnan Hariharan (Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy India) says: “More Taakat to you is an expression of support and encouragement. It's like saying 'more power to you' to someone in need of that extra little push. That kind of reassurance, coming from a mother for her child, is rooted in product delivery, and at the same time sets a contemporary tone of voice. Simply put, it's the core product promise that has helped us craft a convincing brand promise. Aim is to forge a connection with young mothers, and more importantly, their go-getter children.”

