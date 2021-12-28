Borosil promises 'Acha Khana' in new TVC for its OTG range

Borosil Ltd., India’s consumer product brand launches a new ad campaign for its Oven Toaster Griller range, adding it to the multitude of products it already offers to its consumers. The new TVC will be aired on popular channels across the country, in different languages.

The TVC, shows two children admiring the OTG at an appliances store with their parents who are looking to purchase the same. The mother is under the impression that with this new OTG by Borosil, their family will be able to bond more as they cook meals together and enjoy themselves as a family thereafter. The entire TVC revolves around the joy and fun around having the OTG as a helpful, worthwhile kitchen appliance.

About this commercial Barnali Shankar, Sr General Manager, Marketing, Consumer Products, Borosil Ltd said, “We are proud to have our OTG range out there for our consumers. The high quality of our products is what we abide by and the satisfaction of our consumer base pushes us to come out with newer, better appliances. Our new TVC highlights the OTG which allows you to make any desired meal and enjoy the best performance, firsthand.”

Borosil, are committed to utilising technology and innovation to provide solutions that improve lives, be it sustainability or promoting good health practices. The OTG range will be available to purchase through Borosil’s e-commerce website, as well as Amazon, and Flipkart.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)