Borosil's ad campaign invokes retro Bollywood feel

Borosil Ltd has launched a new ad campaign for its Vision Glass – a multi-purpose series of glassware. The campaign has been conceptualised by BBH India.

The 'Life Ke Har Din Ke Liye' campaign showcases the unique benefits of the Borosil Vision range by tracking the journey of the protagonist 'Raghu' from childhood through his adolescence, adulthood, to old age.

The film is set to a hummable track which gives it a retro feel.

Barnali Shankar, Sr.General Manager, Marketing, Consumer Products, Borosil Ltd. said, “The objective of the campaign was to underscore the versatility of the iconic ‘Vision Glasses’ and how they’ve stood the test of time. The glasses remain as popular and relevant to everyday life today as they were 40 years ago, when first launched. I think, BBH through the storyline, was able to get this point across to customers of all generations in a very memorable and poignant manner.”

Nivedita Agashe, Creative Director, BBH India, added, “By telling the story of Raghu's life we were able to tip our hats to the classic design of the Borosil Vision glass, first launched in 1970. Apart from showcasing the much loved and recognised design, the story also allowed us to effortlessly focus on key benefits of the range such as multi-functionality and durability.”

The campaign will be live across Facebook, Instagram, TV, and digital platforms.

