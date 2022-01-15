Bombay Shaving Company takes on alcohol-based brands in new campaign

Bombay Shaving Company has launched #JalnaManaHai campaign to challenge established brands and to highlight the detrimental effects of using alcohol-based and poor-quality aftershave products on the face and skin over time.

The campaign also marks the re-launch of one of its mainstay products, ‘Post-Shave Balm’. The campaign is being led by two videos:

https://bit.ly/3fAybvD

https://bit.ly/3zSyprd

While the first launch video highlights the physical discomfort caused due to post-shave burn, the second one focuses on the emotional fallout of an irritating and painful after shave experience.

Both videos are held together by an interesting firewoman character who symbolically rescues the protagonist from burns of both - physical and emotional kinds.

"It's a mystery to me why established personal care and grooming brands haven't yet addressed this pressing concern in the men's shaving routine. The current options they have in aftershaves are not the best. And the post shave irritation and burning is a definite mood kill. With this product, complimented by the film and campaign suitably titled ‘#JalnaManaHai’; we hope to induce a behavior change in men. We wish to shake them out of their comfort zone, wake them from their slumber, and demand a better after shave experience - which our Post Shave Balm provides," said Laalit Lobo, VP Marketing, Bombay Shaving Company.

Deepak Gupta, COO, Bombay Shaving Company says: "Since 2021, we have been driving a strong product innovation agenda at BSC. The Post Shave Balm is a meaningful outcome of these efforts, and reinforces our position as 'Hair Removal and Hair Management Experts'. In light of this; we will be making significant investments online and offline in the ‘#JalnaManaHai’ campaign, which is also our first real integrated product marketing effort - in the traditional FMCG sense."

Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and CEO, Bombay Shaving Company, shares, "Our vision is clear. We want to be in 2 crore bathrooms with 5 products, creating 10 minutes of delight every day. The Post Shave Balm scores on each count - relevance, value and delight. We are confident it is one of those products that will help men across India put their 'Best Look Forward' every day."

Conceived in-house at Bombay Shaving Company and written by Garima Girotra, the film features actor Saloni Khanna Patel.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)