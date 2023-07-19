Bombay Shaving Company elevates Varun Gupta to Chief Growth Officer (Online)

Rajnish Kumar and TV Mohandas Pai will be joining Byju’s newly constituted Advisory Council. This council will play a pivotal role in advising and mentoring Byju's Board and its CEO, Byju Raveendran, on crucial matters that shape the company's future, the company said.

As per media reports, Arjun Mohan, former UpGrad CEO, has also been roped in for leading the international business.

The appointment of these two esteemed thought leaders in finance and governance to the Advisory Council underscores BYJU'S commitment to enhancing its financial governance mechanisms and leveraging expert advice to drive sustainable growth and strategic decision-making. The BYJU'S Advisory Council is poised to bring fresh perspectives and finance acumen to help BYJU'S maintain its position as a global leader in the ed-tech space.

Speaking on the occasion T V Mohandas Pai said, "Byju and Divya are amongst the most impressive entrepreneurs I have worked with from the startup ecosystem. Since our first contact more than a decade ago, they have built the largest edtech company globally and amongst the largest startups in India. I see in them the drive to build the group into a successful corporation, and to ensure they deliver upon their mission in this sector as a category creator and market leader. As part of the Advisory Council, I look forward to advising the leadership in evolving the systems of governance and financial reporting, as well as to grow an organisational structure that can serve as a resilient foundation for the future of the company."

Rajnish Kumar, voiced his opinion on this as well. "My discussions with Byju and Divya convinced me that they are dedicating sincere efforts to steer a course correction of the company's governance structure. They have reached out to engage with experienced professionals with a proven track record of running large corporates and with a deep understanding of governance issues. The company has achieved an impressive growth trajectory and has built significant scale in its base of revenue, operations, and global presence. With calibrated guidance from experienced advisors who have come together to support these dynamic entrepreneurs, the company will be able to move forward and continue to contribute to this very important field of education,"

"We are truly honoured to welcome Rajnish Kumar and T V Mohandas Pai in the BYJU'S Advisory Council. Their decision to join this council is a resounding vote of confidence in our mission, vision, and strategic direction. Their unparalleled leadership experience and deep understanding of the finance and technology domains will greatly enrich our strategic initiatives and strengthen our governance. With their invaluable insights and expertise, we are confident that we will continue to have a transformative impact on the education landscape," said Divya Gokulnath and Byju Raveendran, Founders of BYJU'S.

T V Mohandas Pai is a distinguished recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri Award. Mohandas Pai's impressive tenure as the former CFO and Board Member at Infosys shaped his reputation in the technology industry. His vast experience including serving the boards of regulatory authorities, provided him with exposure to the economy and regulatory domains. As the co-founder of Akshaya Patra, the world's largest midday meal program, he has demonstrated a pioneering commitment to social causes. Notably, his leadership of Aarin Capital, a leading private equity fund and an early investor in BYJU'S, reflects his belief in the company's potential.

Rajnish Kumar, a renowned figure in the finance world, brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to the Advisory Council. His remarkable leadership skills, demonstrated during his tenure as the Chairperson of the State Bank of India, have been instrumental in catalyzing transformative changes across India’s financial institutions. His extensive experience in leading a tech startup at scale makes him an invaluable addition to the newly constituted council.