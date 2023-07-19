Bombay Shaving Company elevates Varun Gupta to Chief Growth Officer (Online)
Prior to this, Varun Gupta was SVP - Head of Growth (Online) of Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae, VLPCPL
Visage Lines Personal Care, the holding company of brands Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae, has elevated its SVP - Head of Growth (Online), Varun Gupta to Chief Growth Officer (Online).
"Varun has embedded a culture of performance and is a true people leader. His ability to combine deep knowledge of the consumer, online platforms and people development makes him a stellar addition to the company leadership. I'm thrilled to see his continued growth and wish him continued success at our company," said Shantanu Deshpande, Founder & CEO, Bombay Shaving Company & VLPCPL.
“Varun's contribution to Bombay Shaving Company's growth over the last year has been inspiring. His calm, strategic and innovative approach to problem-solving and team building in a highly dynamic and evolving online space has been both reassuring to the leadership and morale-boosting for the entire organization. I wish him the very best for this new phase and the journey to further accelerate our growth initiatives across all three brands,” said Deepak Gupta, Co-Founder and COO, Bombay Shaving Company & VLPCPL.
Gupta said, “I am deeply honored by the trust placed in me. Our grand vision inspires me; and building towards it, inch by inch, shouldering as much responsibility as possible - gives me immense joy. With a focus on Hair Removal & Personal Hygiene, Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae are poised to change the Personal Care landscape forever. We have a robust, differentiated portfolio, deep consumer & customer relationships and a culture of data-driven decision-making - just the right ingredients for healthy and sustained growth.”
Shantanu Deshpande named Managing Director-Michelin India
Deshpande has been with Michelin for 23 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 3:36 PM | 1 min read
Michelin has announced the appointment of Shantanu Deshpande as Managing Director for Michelin in India. Shantanu will be based out of Pune, India.
Across his 23-year tenure with Michelin, he has held various leadership roles in Sales and Marketing, both in India and in other geographies such as North America, Africa, Middle East and Asia.
Shantanu joined Michelin India in 1999 as an Area Sales Manager. He was appointed India Marketing Director in 2007 and in this role, he was instrumental in establishing the company’s presence in the country.
From 2012 to 2015, Shantanu served as Vice President-Marketing with a Michelin subsidiary in North America. He was Director-Marketing B2B business for Africa, India & Middle East Region from 2015 to 2020. Since 2020, Shantanu served as Global Marketing Director for Michelin Group’s Urban Business Line based out of Bangkok.
Abhishek Mehta named Head-Digital Marketing, Bagrry's
Prior to this, he was with Jubilant Foodworks as Digital Marketing Lead
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 2:43 PM | 1 min read
Abhishek Mehta has been appointed as Head of Digital Marketing at Bagrry's.
Prior to this, he was with Jubilant Foodworks as Digital Marketing Lead.
Mehta was earlier with Fulcro as VP-Digital Marketing.
He has been working with both advertising agencies and D2C brands.
Swati Bhattacharya joins as Group VP, Marketing Communications at Raintree Foundation
She has held important roles in companies like General Motors, CK Birla Group, Ingersoll Rand India and The Bajaj Group
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 12:53 PM | 1 min read
Communications professional Swati Bhattacharya has joined as Group Vice President of Marketing Communications at Raintree Foundation. She announced the news on LinkedIn.
"After my longish break and after a lot of soul searching, I have decided to hop over to the Social Sector. My experience with ILSS has made me realise that this can be so much more fulfilling ?. I am happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Group Vice President Marketing Communications at Raintree Foundation," she wrote.
Bhattacharya is a senior communications, advocacy and public relations executive with 25+ years of experience in high-profile, large, multi-national and Indian capital-intensive organizations.
She has held many important roles in companies like General Motors, CK Birla Group, Ingersoll Rand India and The Bajaj Group. More recently, she was also a guest lecturer at the University of Denver.
Icon Agency promotes Kate Griffiths to Director of Brand and Change
She will lead teams in crafting creativity-led behaviour change campaigns and brand projects that prioritise positive, cause-led impact
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 10:56 AM | 2 min read
Icon Agency has elevated Kate Griffiths to the newly created role of Director of Brand and Change. Kate will lead teams in crafting creativity-led behaviour change campaigns and brand projects that prioritise positive, cause-led impact.
"We are thrilled Kate is stepping into this position," said Joanne Painter, Group Managing Director, at Icon Agency. "She brings over a decade of experience rooted in both the brand and behaviour change sectors and is instinctively curious and compassionate in the way she leads.
“Kate’s innate ability to collaborate, her thirst for work that matters and her interest in systems thinking, means our clients will receive the benefit of always having the right mix of different perspectives involved in each and every project. She is an invaluable asset as Icon Agency continues its growth.
“Kate will play a pivotal role in sharpening the agency’s signature methodologies and service culture, reinforcing the team’s capacity to deliver imaginative and action-oriented strategies.
“Additionally, she will work closely with Icon’s executive team to promote proactive measures, accountability, and progress in the areas of equality, inclusivity, community reconciliation, and cultural initiatives,” Painter concluded.
Before joining Icon Agency, Kate held roles on both client and agency side. She thrives on complex briefs, nuanced social issues and supporting brands navigating transformational journeys, to help them take action on social issues as true agents of change.
“I’m feeling invigorated by my new role. Icon’s executive team has actively encouraged the unconventional thinker within me to enhance and amplify the work we do. But also, how we do it,” said Griffiths.
“It’s a rare opportunity to work on complex social issues, whilst guiding socially conscious brands navigating changes in symbolism, strategy or culture. I can’t wait for this next chapter.”
Griffiths’ promotion is effective immediately. She is located in Melbourne
Uday Kotak to take on non-executive board member role
In a letter to shareholders, the MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank has said the bank intends to ‘nurture internal talent that is future-ready’
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 9:09 AM | 1 min read
Uday Kotak, MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has said he will now take on the role of a non-executive board member and strategic shareholder. Kotak will be stepping down from his whole-time role, he said in a letter to shareholders.
As per media reports, in the letter Kotak has said that the bank intends to "nurture internal talent that is future ready".
He has also mentioned that it was uncommon in today's banking landscape to have an individual who holds 26% vested interest.
Harsh Deep Chhabra exits Mindshare
He was Senior Vice President - Account Lead, Team Unilever
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 15, 2023 8:48 AM | 1 min read
Harsh Deep Chhabra has moved on from GroupM. He was Senior Vice President - Account Lead, Team Unilever, at Mindshare.
Friday was his last day, as per his post on LinkedIn.
Chhabra has been associated with Mindshare for 8 years.
Prior to that, he was heading trading analytics for GroupM.
Chhabra has also worked at ZEE network.
Rajnish Kumar & T V Mohandas Pai join Byju's Advisory Council
Industry veterans will help the company bolster governance and reporting
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 5:28 PM | 3 min read
Rajnish Kumar and TV Mohandas Pai will be joining Byju’s newly constituted Advisory Council. This council will play a pivotal role in advising and mentoring Byju's Board and its CEO, Byju Raveendran, on crucial matters that shape the company's future, the company said.
As per media reports, Arjun Mohan, former UpGrad CEO, has also been roped in for leading the international business.
The appointment of these two esteemed thought leaders in finance and governance to the Advisory Council underscores BYJU'S commitment to enhancing its financial governance mechanisms and leveraging expert advice to drive sustainable growth and strategic decision-making. The BYJU'S Advisory Council is poised to bring fresh perspectives and finance acumen to help BYJU'S maintain its position as a global leader in the ed-tech space.
Speaking on the occasion T V Mohandas Pai said, "Byju and Divya are amongst the most impressive entrepreneurs I have worked with from the startup ecosystem. Since our first contact more than a decade ago, they have built the largest edtech company globally and amongst the largest startups in India. I see in them the drive to build the group into a successful corporation, and to ensure they deliver upon their mission in this sector as a category creator and market leader. As part of the Advisory Council, I look forward to advising the leadership in evolving the systems of governance and financial reporting, as well as to grow an organisational structure that can serve as a resilient foundation for the future of the company."
Rajnish Kumar, voiced his opinion on this as well. "My discussions with Byju and Divya convinced me that they are dedicating sincere efforts to steer a course correction of the company's governance structure. They have reached out to engage with experienced professionals with a proven track record of running large corporates and with a deep understanding of governance issues. The company has achieved an impressive growth trajectory and has built significant scale in its base of revenue, operations, and global presence. With calibrated guidance from experienced advisors who have come together to support these dynamic entrepreneurs, the company will be able to move forward and continue to contribute to this very important field of education,"
"We are truly honoured to welcome Rajnish Kumar and T V Mohandas Pai in the BYJU'S Advisory Council. Their decision to join this council is a resounding vote of confidence in our mission, vision, and strategic direction. Their unparalleled leadership experience and deep understanding of the finance and technology domains will greatly enrich our strategic initiatives and strengthen our governance. With their invaluable insights and expertise, we are confident that we will continue to have a transformative impact on the education landscape," said Divya Gokulnath and Byju Raveendran, Founders of BYJU'S.
T V Mohandas Pai is a distinguished recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri Award. Mohandas Pai's impressive tenure as the former CFO and Board Member at Infosys shaped his reputation in the technology industry. His vast experience including serving the boards of regulatory authorities, provided him with exposure to the economy and regulatory domains. As the co-founder of Akshaya Patra, the world's largest midday meal program, he has demonstrated a pioneering commitment to social causes. Notably, his leadership of Aarin Capital, a leading private equity fund and an early investor in BYJU'S, reflects his belief in the company's potential.
Rajnish Kumar, a renowned figure in the finance world, brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to the Advisory Council. His remarkable leadership skills, demonstrated during his tenure as the Chairperson of the State Bank of India, have been instrumental in catalyzing transformative changes across India’s financial institutions. His extensive experience in leading a tech startup at scale makes him an invaluable addition to the newly constituted council.
