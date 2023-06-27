Bombay Shaving Company appoints Gauri Malhotra as Chief Marketing Officer

Visage Lines Personal care Pvt Ltd., the holding company of brands Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae, has recently appointed Gauri Malhotra as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

“A seasoned business leader and marketing professional with over 15 years of experience in building strong brands, setting up digital businesses, building strong teams and capabilities - for brands like Marico Ltd. and RPSG in the past, is now responsible for steering the marketing mandate at Bombay Shaving Company,” the company said.

Prior to this, Gauri was the Business Head at the RPSG Group's, Dr Vaidya's - New Age Ayurveda, where she was responsible for building and scaling business processes and the team in its zero to one journey. She has also spent over 13 years at Marico Limited in sales and marketing, managing large scale brands like Parachute, launching new innovations like Parachute Advansed Body Lotion and building acquired brands like Livon. Gauri has now taken the mandate to build a strong brand & sustainably grow both Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt Ltd. personal care brands - Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae, on the backbone of consumer centric innovation and meaningful experiences.

"I believe that Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae are incredible consumer opportunities to build a distinctive brand, future facing innovations and sustainable solutions for the new young India. I'm delighted to join Shantanu, Deepak and the incredible team on their mission to build an Indian MNC. " said Gauri Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae.

"We're lucky to have someone of Gauri's caliber join us. Gauri is an exceptional marketing leader with a fantastic track record of taking products and brands from concept to substantial market share, without losing intimacy with the consumer. I have no doubt she will make us sharper, stronger, and help us change the game. I wish her a happy and rewarding journey with us." said, Shantanu Deshpande, Founder & CEO, Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae.







