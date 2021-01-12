Bombay HC clamps down on SebaMed ad 'ridiculing' HUL

As per HC order, USV, SebaMed's parent company, has been restrained from using the ad campaign on all platforms -- TV, hoarding or banner -- in any language or manner

The HUL-SebaMed feud has intensified after the former took the latter to court on Monday. Following which, the Bombay High Court passed urgent interim orders, against Sebamed, restraining its ad till January 14, according to media reports. The two brands have been locked in an ad war after SebaMed published an ad, comparing its product to HUL's Dove with regards to their pH balance.

Justice BP Colabawalla passed the restraining order against USV, which owns SebaMed, as per the pea by HUL. In its ruling, the court said that HUL made a strong prima facie case for grand relief. The defendant USV will be restrained from using the ad campaign on all platforms -- TV, hoarding or banner -- in any language or manner.

Colabawalla added that USV is entitled to employ comparative advertising to claim that its product is better, provided it doesn't denigrate its rival's products.

He observed that SebaMed's ad "ridicules or derogates" the plaintiff's product.

In its plea, HUL contended that SebaMed's marketing tactics are "wrongful, misleading and malicious" done with a view to "dent the market shares of HUL" by targeting its soap products which are "market leaders."

SebaMed upheld that its claims are "based on solid science" and that it has not been served any court order.