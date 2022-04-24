Bluehost India unveils new campaign about helping SMBs

Bluehost, a trusted web hosting provider specializing in WordPress, has unveiled a campaign targeting SMBs in India to help build online stores and start selling online.

The campaign will be run in English, Hinglish and 3 other Indian languages (Kannada, Tamil, Telugu) across multiple media channels. It comprises two films showcasing Bluehost’s strength as a solution provider for creating an online shopping experience for small business owners. It reflects how Bluehost helps small businesses kick start their journey towards becoming digital entrepreneurs by enabling them to sell online.

The campaign comprises two films with a humorous take on the stress involved with the creation of e-commerce websites.

Mitika Kulshreshtha, Vice President of Marketing, Bluehost APAC, said, “Many small businesses were hit badly during the pandemic and even now there is hesitation amongst them to have a website or an online store due to the technology challenges that come with it. Our new campaign echoes these sentiments and encourages all to overcome these barriers with ease of creating websites and online stores with Bluehost.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)