Bikano unveils quirky TVC

Bikano recently launched their latest TVC about the difference between any plain bhujia and Bikano’s Bhujia, and it seems to have struck a chord with the consumers, especially the youth. The fun, lively way in which this message is rendered in the TV advertisement has connected extremely well with the youth and has spread the word about Bikano’s consistency in providing superior quality snacks, always.

Regarding the TVC and its resulting effects, Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods, says, “Bhujia is one of the most loved snacks and therefore has a high consumption pattern. It is crispy, crunchy and tasty and that is something desired by every customer. Bhujia is not just a snack. For Indians, it is a food mood, a winner on the leaderboard of Indian namkeen. And at Bikano, we understand and appreciate that fact, hence we only use the finest quality of ingredients to produce the world-famous Bikano Bhujia, and the same goes for all our products. Our Bhujia TVC reiterates why Bikano is a preferred brand in the category.”

Dawinder Pal, Head of Marketing at Bikano, says, “Snacks add taste to life. And bhujia is one of India’s finest indigenous snacks. So, if you indulge yourself always get the good quality ones. At Bikano, we imbibe the spirit of Bikaner in each crunchy, flavour-rich tiny chunk of bhujia to make it a fresh and mouth-watering snack to munch on any time of the day. And as it is, our tagline says it all, “Hum se behtar bhujia ko jaane kaun”, as we enjoy the confidence of our consumers in terms of the quality products we provide, as we take the position of Bhujia experts very seriously. And that’s what is reflected in the TVC; we are strict about quality so you can continue having fun while snacking on Bikano Bhujia.”

Pal also added how the company was in the midst of expansion plans, in terms of sales and distribution channels, to ensure that their entire range of authentic Indian namkeen offerings is found at every store, market, and mega-market near you.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)