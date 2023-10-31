Bikano celebrates the joy of child adoption in Diwali campaign
The campaign urges everyone to partake in the celebration of joy
This festive season, Bikano, is set to celebrate the spirit of togetherness and acceptance with a digital video Diwali campaign. Building on the success of their previous "Rakshabandhan Campaign", the new initiative aims to promote the invaluable act of adoption.
"We believe that family is bound by love and compassion, transcending biological ties. This Diwali, Bikano endeavours to inspire the spirit of adoption and acceptance, emphasizing that it is our hearts that define our connections. The story of Yashoda and Kanha reminds us that love knows no bounds, and it is this very love that we aim to celebrate and foster this festive season," stated Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd.
The commercial closes with a resounding message, urging everyone to partake in the celebration of joy and enlightened thinking: "Is Diwali Khusiyon Ki Saath Saath Achi Soch Bhi Baato"—translating to "This Diwali Let's Spread Happiness along with Good Thoughts."
"At Bikano, we understand that true family is created through bonds of the heart. This Diwali, as we unveil our heartwarming TVC, we encourage everyone to join hands with us in spreading not only happiness but also the invaluable message of acceptance and love through adoption. Every child deserves a loving home, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they find it. I believe it's our duty to use our platform to promote initiatives that make a positive impact. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of these young souls, and that is a cause worth celebrating," emphasized Kush Aggarwal, Head of Marketing, Bikano.
Travel brands take the CTV route this festive season
As per industry players, Connected TV allows precise targeting and enables ads to be tailored based on demographics, interests, and behaviour
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 8:53 AM | 4 min read
The festive season is here and so are holidays. Brands in the travel sector are resorting to a mix of mediums to ace their marketing game. While the preferred mode is nonetheless digital, Connected TV is also emerging as a choice for several brands in the sector.
Pratik Mazumder, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Limited says, “This festive season, we have launched our new brand campaign #HappyHolidaysHappyFamilies that showcases amazing holiday experiences for kids and families. In line with the brand’s commitment to deliver magical family holiday experiences, the new campaign places special emphasis on providing children with enriching and enjoyable adventures alongside their families, all while discovering the beauty of India.”
Speaking about the medium being used to amplify this campaign, Majumdar says, “Our strategy is to focus heavily on Connected TV, digital and leading social media channels. We are also looking at brand activations during the festive season, across our resorts for our members and prospects.”
Cleartrip is also planning to amplify some of its features this festive season to attract customers. Kunal Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Cleartrip, says, “The festive season is the most exciting time when there is organic demand in the market and consumer willingness to spend is higher. In the travel context, the Indian festive season also marks the beginning of the year-end booking season. Our approach is to craft campaigns that are closely aligned with consumer truth during this period.”
Speaking about their prime medium of choice for the festive season, Dubey says “This festive season, we are planning to leverage Connected TV (CTV) as a prime medium for our advertising efforts. CTV allows us to precisely reach our target audience during the festive season. We can tailor our ads based on demographics, interests, and behaviours, ensuring that we connect with the right viewers who are more likely to engage with our festive offerings. By utilizing programmatic advertising, we can streamline our ad-buying process. This ensures that our ads are displayed at the right time to the right audience, maximizing the efficiency of our budget along with the measurability of the same as opposed to traditional TV. In a nutshell, it enables us to connect with our target audience effectively, efficiently, and at the right moment while optimizing our budget with actionable insights from measurement."
Uptick in travel
Kayak, a travel search engine, recently came out with the expected trends for this festive season. The research found 98% of Indians surveyed intend to travel within India during the festive period this year. The findings also suggest that when it comes to travel budgets, 72% of Indians are willing to spend similarly or more than last year while travelling this festive season.
The study also says that 4 out of 5 Indians are planning on reducing discretionary spending, like gadgets and OTT, to increase their travel budgets this season.
Conrad Bengaluru, a luxury hospitality brand, is also coming up with attractive experiences for their customers. Rajan Malhotra, Commercial Director, Conrad Bengaluru explains how their ad budget is looking this year and what’s their preferred medium of choice. “We have been bullish with our advertising efforts for the season. Our focus is to address the right mix of ideas and strategies alongside tactical marketing and PR spends that aid to garner regional and nationwide reach.
As a leading player in the luxury hospitality space, our outreach is directed at being present at multiple touchpoints. Right from digital to audio and print, we make sure to pivot our communications keeping in mind the dynamic festive season. However, we do focus heavily on the digital front to keep the conversation innovative and engaging.”
As for Shreyas Kudalkar, Kings Hotel & Resort, they are adapting to the changing landscape of marketing. “As we embrace this festive season, we’re witnessing a surge in travellers, with accommodation bookings and occupancy rates on the rise. We’re approaching this season with a renewed sense of purpose, adapting our strategies to the changing landscape. Our media mix has evolved, reflecting our commitment to engaging with consumers through multiple channels. As more people choose to travel to drivable locations during Dussehra and Diwali, day trips and staycations are increasing.”
According to Dubey, despite higher prices, brands are seeing an uptick in bookings and the trend is expected to continue. “For air travel, the average domestic flight price for this festive and holiday season is about 6% more than the same period in 2022. Irrespective of the price increase, ticket bookings are high for the festive season. With the festive season kicking in soon, bookings for both flights and accommodation are expected to increase in the coming few days.”
‘Legrand is targeting regional, mass markets via hyperlocal festival campaign’
Laxman Tari, Head of Brand & Digital at Legrand India, shares how the firm is utilising diverse marketing, immersive showrooms, and community engagement
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 8:21 AM | 4 min read
As the festive season approaches, companies are gearing up for an intense marketing battle to capture the hearts and wallets of consumers. Riding the festive wave, the #AllRounderSwitch campaign by Legrand seamlessly weaves together the cultural essence of multitasking in India with the innovative features of the Allzy switch.
With evolving consumer expectations and a focus on regional markets, Legrand's hyperlocal festival campaign highlights Allzy's relevance across India's diverse landscape
In a conversation with exchange4media, Laxman Tari, Head of Brand and Digital Business, Legrand India, delves into the strategies behind this blend and its impact on the brand's market positioning. The brand has employed a multi-pronged marketing approach, from a multilingual campaign film to retail activations and digital outreach.
He also shared about the immersive experience showrooms and their role in enhancing customer engagement. Additionally, Legrand's community-focused initiatives and unique product-first approach have set it apart in the competitive electrical solutions market.
Edited excerpts:
The #AllRounderSwitch campaign seems to blend both the cultural aspect of multitasking in India and the features of the Allzy switch. Can you share more insights into how Legrand blended these two aspects into its marketing strategy and how this contributes to its positioning in the market?
The increased exposure of Indians to global trends due to social media and world travel has evolved their needs and expectations. Indians are now more demanding consumers, and they expect better standards of living and quality of life. The need for accessories like USB chargers, remote control units, and dimmers can make life for Indians more convenient. Our hyperlocal campaign is designed to highlight how Allzy addresses the unique needs of each region. There is plenty of focus on regional and mass markets through a hyperlocal festival campaign for regional festivals like Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Durga Puja. It involves giving industries' all-rounders, the electricians, a switch makeover.
We have launched a campaign film in six languages to ensure our message reaches a diverse audience. Additionally, we are conducting a Retail Activation Campaign in 85 cities across India to engage directly with our customers. To further enhance our reach, we have implemented an Out-of-Home (OOH) campaign in 13 cities and amplified our message through digital and OTT platforms.
Can you elaborate on the specific initiatives or strategies the brand has implemented to promote the new campaign?
Allzy was meticulously designed with a keen focus on integrating new-age features and aesthetics. In terms of pricing, it comfortably aligns with the segment's expectations. Legrand is investing in multiple media avenues OOH, TV and Digital to stand out in the mass segment. It uses the strength of a retail network spread across the country to generate awareness in the market through BTL campaigns. To ensure last-mile reach, it has also been promoted on Legrand’s D2C platform - Eshop. Eshop, provides customers with a seamless and convenient shopping experience, featuring an extensive product range, user-friendly payment options, and responsive customer support.
Legrand is focusing on customer experience with state-of-the-art experience showrooms. Please elaborate how these showrooms enhance customer engagement and impact purchasing decisions?
Innovals and Studio, with a presence spanning 50+ cities in India, is committed to providing customers with a first-hand experience of our comprehensive product range. Our innovative shop-in-shop formats are strategically located within key retail stores, offering tailored displays that showcase the versatility and uniqueness of our products. We firmly believe that the functionality and design experience are pivotal in enabling customers to make informed decisions about their purchases. At Innovals and Studio, we prioritize delivering a seamless and immersive shopping experience that empowers our customers to explore, engage with, and ultimately choose products that best suit their needs and preferences.
How is the brand tailoring its marketing efforts to connect with diverse demographics and regions within India, and what specific approaches are being used to ensure brand accessibility?
In our efforts to strengthen community engagement at the regional level, we have been actively celebrating region-specific festivals by collaborating with influential figures within those communities. This approach has allowed us to effectively communicate in regional languages and resonate with local audiences. We believe that fostering connections at the grassroots level is essential for building lasting relationships and trust. By working closely with influencers who understand the pulse of their respective regions, we aim to bring our brand closer to the hearts of the people we serve. This strategy aligns with our commitment to meaningful and culturally relevant communication.
In the competitive market for electrical solutions, how does Legrand differentiate its brand through marketing?
In the realm of 360-degree campaigns, Allzy adopts a unique product-first approach, eschewing the traditional brand-first methodology. Allzy distinguishes itself on a mass level by actively engaging with key stakeholders. This strategic emphasis ensures that Allzy remains highly relevant during the decision-making process, setting it apart in the competitive marketing and branding landscape.
