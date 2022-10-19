Best ads of the fortnight: Muthoot makes 'gold' toil and Truecaller tackles 'buri neeyat'

Another fortnight, another set of brilliant ads for us to enjoy! Our bi-monthly feature analyses some of the doozies from the world of advertising. This time around, we've had some amazing entries, some technically brilliant, some witty and some with their hearts on the right side.



This fortnightly exchange4media series of best ads features the most appealing and creative ad campaigns that impressed us between October 1 and 15 of 2022. They have been arranged in alphabetical order.

Let's check them out.



Dabur Red





October 11 was Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, by all accounts a significant day for cine lovers, especially since the superstar turned 80. On the occasion, Dabur released a special music video that not only doffed its hat to Bachchan but also highlighted the salient features of Dabur Lal Paste.



The best part is that the video itself is a recreation of Bachchan's famous music video from the 90s 'Eir Bir Phatte' released in 1996. The song is significant since the lyrics were penned by his father Harivanshrai Bachchan and was originally a part of Big B's very first pop music album.



The ad was conceptualised by Ogilvy India.



Himalaya Pure Hands





Himalaya teamed up with poet and lyricist Piyush Mishra who paid an ode to hands and their role in savouring food. The #Saafhaathsekhaaiye campaign was unveiled by the brand ahead of Global Handwashing Day to drive home the message of hand hygeine.



The video is a montage of people from across the country handling food with their bare hands, the way Indians prefer to eat. In the background, Mishra's voice rings, urging people to stay true to their Indian-ness while keeping their hands clean.



The video has been curated by Himalaya.



Mia by Tanishq





Ahead of the festive season, jewellery brand Mia by Tanishq launched a digital film with a focus on individuality and positivity. The film features well-known names like Sakshi Sindhwani- a body positivity influencer, Asha Roka- an MMA champ, Queen Andro- LGBTQ fashion icon, Saru Mukherjee- a mom blogger, Riza Reji- the first indian model with down syndrome, Anuja Deora- an entrepreneur and Dee MC, rapper and singer-songwriter.



The core message of the film conceptualised by Famous Innovations is to celebrate feminity and all its facets.



Muthoot Finance





What happens when someone is pampered silly with the whole house waiting on them hand and foot? They become lazy and entitled. Muthoot Finance believes that the same happens to all the gold you buy. So, you should put them to work!



The new Muthoot ad reimagines gold as a vain and entitled brat who brings nothing to the table but basks in the adulation of the family. The character of 'Goldman' in the ad film is gold personified. Dressed in a Bappiesque fashion, Goldman does nothing much apart from admiring himself in the mirror, lounging about in the house and telling all and sundry how everyone loves him.



Sadly for him, the family decides to monetize Goldman and get their dreams and needs fulfilled. Muthoot takes a comic approach with the ad crafted by Maitri Advertising. The ads have been made in all four South Indian languages Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil and feature south actors Johnny Antony, Brahmanand, Sadhu Kokila, and Redin Kingsley respectively as Goldman.



Storia Foods



When the brand is Storia, one can expect the ad to be quirky and fun. Its latest ad with Ranbir Kapoor doesn't miss the mark as well. However, this time around, Kapoor has an unlikely co-star who is far removed from the world of glitz and glamour -- a chimp.



The film shows Kapoor walking into his cabin in the woods, only to be startled by the primate browsing through the fridge. As a peace offering, Kapoor offers the hangry chimp a chilled bottle of Storia mango milkshake.



The ad has been conceptualised by The Script Room.



Truecaller





"Buri nazar waale, tera muh kaala" is a common Indian curse, which can be loosely translated to "Those who have bad intentions, may your face be blackened." Truecaller hinged its latest ad campaign on this popular saying, swapping the kaala (black) for laal (red).



Truecaller is an app that helps users differentiate between normal, priority, spam and fraud calls with colour-coded called IDs. The spammy and fraudulent calls are marked red, prompting users to give those calls a miss and save themselves from potential scammers.



Keeping this proposition at the heart of its latest campaign, Truecaller launched the campaign "Buri neeyat waale, tera call laal", which is translated to "Those with bad intentions, your call is coded red."



The ad shows a seemingly friendly man walking through a market waving and greeting everyone on his way. However, he is stunned to see that his greetings are met with suspicious stares. He soon gets cornered by the folks at the market who paint his face red.



The ad is a metaphor for how seemingly friendly calls may have ill intentions but with Truecaller, users can easily identify and mark them in red as a warning for everyone else.

