Best ads of the fortnight: Cadbury takes a sweet stand, Dove targets beauty standards

Here are some of the most engaging and creative ad campaigns between September 16 and 30

Indian ad space has seen some great progressive spots in recent times. They are thought-provoking and signify the changing sentiments of the times. It shows that brands don't want to only sell a product; they also want to spark conversations and effect a change.



We saw some amazing ads in the fortnight with a unique approach towards storytelling, which goes beyond just serving a brand purpose. This fortnightly exchange4media series of best ads features the most engaging and creative ad campaigns between September 16 and 30.



Please note, this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.



Cadbury Celebrations ‘#shopsforshopless’





This ad campaign of Cadbury is one of a kind. It aims to provide support and offer virtual stores to hawkers to sell their products. It encourages people to buy products from local vendors and hawkers amid the festive season.



Coca-Cola “Follow the Bottle”







This ad focuses on how festivities have been marred in recent years with people choosing to celebrate virtually instead due to professional commitments. It urges people to celebrate Diwali together away from the world of social media. Needless to say, the ad is creative, thought-provoking and engaging.

Dove “The Beauty Report Card”







Conceptualised by Ogilvy, this ad is the second part of Dove’s last year's campaign#stopthebeautytest. This ad film reflects the beauty-based judgements of society that girls are subjected to at a very young age. It provokes consumers to confront these prejudices and redefine what it means to be beautiful.





LG OLED TV “Celebrate your success”





Shah Rukh Khan headlines this ad for LG OLED TV. The film is a visual treat, with the presence of Khan making it even more impactful. Success is the overarching theme that connects King Khan to the range of TVs.

Stayfree ‘#itsjustAperiod







Stayfree's new campaign drives forth an important point -- educating men about periods from a young age and creating a more empathetic world for women. Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, it encourages parents to talk to their sons about periods. It aims at breaking stereotypes with a mission to normalise period conversations in India.

