Best ads of the fortnight: Brooke Bond's kindness over a cuppa, Kurkure's spooky tale
Our pick of the best ads between Jan 1 and 15
There is no dearth of creativity in the Indian adland. Week after week, we are treated to some brilliant TV spots and campaigns that linger in our minds. In the new year, we were treated to some that were refreshingly creative in their approach. Here are our picks for the best ads of the fortnight. As usual, they have been arranged in alphabetical order.
Brooke Bond
This ad for Brooke Bond feels like a warm hug, much like a hot cup of tea offered by someone we love. A hospital environment can be nerve-wracking for people dealing with the medical crisis of loved ones alone. All the uncertainties, fear and sadness can weigh down on them. The latest Brooke Bond ad by Ogilvy shows the difference a stranger’s kindness and a hot cup of tea can make. The film was well-received on social media, particularly for actor Sulbha Arya’s nuanced performance.
Kurkure
When it’s a Kurkure ad, expect some wackiness. The latest from the Kurkure camp focuses on the joy of taking things lightly. The ad for its sub-brand Kurkure Playz deftly combines elements of humour and horror.
A family who has recently moved into an old bungalow encounters a ghost. Instead of a dramatic exorcism ritual, a haggling contest follows where the ghost and the tenant settle on splitting the rent in half.
Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director – Leo Burnett said, “The film introduces the new Kurkure Playz and while we wanted to keep the light-hearted quirky tonality of Kurkure, we also wanted to add a playful dimension to the new products.”
Lenskart
We spot celebs in ads all the time, but how often do we see CEOs in them? Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal appears in the brand’s latest ad campaign as a foil to his co-star Karan Johar.
The three films released so far show Bansal lending a patient ear to Johar and his hare-brained ideas. In the first spot, Johar tries frantically to convince Bansal to increase the prices of Lenskart products because he “can't be seen wearing glasses under 1 lakh." In the second film, Johar pitches ridiculous alternate names for the brand, all puns of his movie titles. In the third, the filmmaker exploits the buy-one-get-one-free offer on the Lenskart app and requests Bansal to lend him a room in his house to store all the 2000 pairs he purchased.
The whacky films are the brainchild of Tanmay Bhatt and his team.
Reliance Digital
The new campaign from the electronics retailer makes us look inward at all the times we shamed our loved ones (albeit unknowingly) for not being tech-savvy. The films give us an insight into their minds and how they suffer from a fear of gadgets after being undermined constantly. The campaign perfectly captures the subtle emotions of a person who is navigating the complex world of tech.
Brian Bade, Chief Executive, Reliance Digital, said, “It's based on a simple insight, that everybody needs technology, everyone is fascinated with it, but not everyone is necessarily comfortable with it. That’s because technology is changing all the time and it’s easy for a lot of people to feel left behind.”
The two-film campaign has been created by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.
smallcase
Two kids reprimand their errant dads for making poor choices in investing in stocks. Says one to the other: “Apne ladle papa se kehna mere papa se dur rahe (Tell your beloved dad to stay away from mine).” Anyone who has grown up in India with strict parents knows that such threats are usually reserved for parents of errant friends. The ad shows a role reversal of sons pulling up their dad, and hilarity ensues. The campaign was launched during Shark Tank Season 2 on Sony LIV.
Kotex encourages young women to #ChooseItAll
The campaign has been conceptualized by Ogilvy India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 10:35 AM | 3 min read
Kimberly Clark’s Kotex has recently launched the Kotex Prohealth+ sanitary pads. To mark this launch, Kotex has rolled out a 360-degree marketing campaign #ChooseItAll on multiple digital and offline touchpoints. Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, the campaign encourages young women to rethink their current period protection choices and elevate to healthy period protection.
On the launch, Saakshi Verma Menon, Marketing Director, Kimberly – Clark India, said, "As pioneers in feminine hygiene globally, we always encourage women to challenge misconceptions about periods. At Kotex, we don’t just make pads. We actively identify problems women face when it comes to periods and tackle them with revolutionary solutions. We realized women today are choosing leak-free pads but bearing rashes or some are choosing a soft rash free pad but dealing with wetness. Come on, it's 2023! Why can't women just #ChooseItAll? Hence, we are very happy to announce the launch of Kotex ProHealth+ sanitary pads in India. This disruptive new product will end the old cycle of choosing between end benefits and give young women chance to elevate to Healthy Period Protection. We are optimistic that Kotex ProHealth+ will win the hearts and minds of our consumers in India, and we look forward to its commercial success.”
On the campaign idea, Tanuja Bhat, Senior Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy India said, “Kotex is about revolutionizing period solutions and prioritizing period health. It believes that girls should not have to choose from options that make them adjust - be it in their lives or their sanitary pads. They should feel free and empowered to walk away from unhealthy things and situations. The campaign line 'I choose it all, I am the change' reflects and celebrates that exact sentiment. With a disruptive period solution that truly delivers what it claims, we aimed at creating a campaign that is carries the same disruption in terms of targeting, touchpoints, and mediums. While typically any product directed at digital natives sticks to the setting of social media, we managed to translate the statement of 'Choose It All' with an integrated approach across new age platforms."
This campaign, targeted at digital natives, has been rolled out on almost all relevant Gen Z touchpoints. Shekhar, Chief Client Officer & Office Head, West, Wavemaker South Asia said, “To make a mark in a highly cluttered market it was critical we stand distinct and yet be precise. A lot of science, unique partnerships and long debates has gone behind mounting this disruptive campaign. The media plan has been created keeping in mind the Gen Z consumer’s media habits and ensuring we target them at multiple touchpoints that they are present on. In this campaign, traditional media platforms have taken a backseat and the new age channels are being used to reach the consumers base. ”
Future Generali India Life Insurance focuses on ‘smart investments’
The brand has launched a campaign to focus on the benefits of their long-term income plan
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 14, 2023 7:26 PM | 2 min read
Future Generali India Life Insurance has unveiled its first product campaign for Long Term Income Plan on January 6, 2023.
The campaign focuses on the top 3 key USPs of the product.
The 360-degree marketing campaign comes with a message to remind all customers that it is important to make smart investments in life, which are both long-term and secure.
The campaign has been launched digitally on various digital mediums and will appear in 8 languages being – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarat, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The campaign will be ramped up with 20 and 6 seconder films via social media and through emailer campaigns.
Talking about the campaign, Bruce de Broize, Managing Director & CEO, Future Generali India Life Insurance said, “Enabling the family to have financial security in the form of regular income in case of any uncertainties is an important task that many fathers miss planning for. At Future Generali India Life Insurance, we understand our customers’ needs carefully and craft products that will set us closer to fulfilling their requirements. Financial savings are a necessity, we want to encourage our customers to build the habit of financial planning and secure their future. Our plans are designed to help enable families to continue leading the same lifestyle even after an unfortunate loss of a breadwinner. Uncertainties in life cannot be planned, but finances can and, we are here to help you with that.”
Bathware brand Queo launches campaign with actress Aahana Kumra
The campaign is called ‘Let Time Wait’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 15, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Queo, a luxury bathware brand from the house of Hindware Limited, has unveiled its new TVC campaign, ‘Let Time Wait’ featuring actress Aahana Kumra.
“With the new TVC campaign, Queo aims to strengthen its positioning as a luxury bathware brand providing consumers with European bath lounges that blends with design and innovation. In addition to the TVC, the film will have seamless integration with different platforms across print, digital, OOH, and OTT platforms,” the company said.
Speaking about the campaign, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles, Hindware Limited, said, “As a leading player in sanitaryware and faucets segments, we are always engaging with end-user with experiences that matter to them. In line with our philosophy of creating luxury bath lounges, we are excited to launch our brand campaign ‘Let Time Wait’ for our brand QUEO. And we are optimistic that our campaign will be appreciated by consumers who seek delightful and aesthetic designs in their bath space”
Speaking on the launch, Charu Malhotra, Vice President, Marketing Hindware Limited, said “The newly launched campaign, ‘Let Time Wait’ is an integrated 360-degree campaign having a seamless integration with different platforms such print, digital, OOH and OTT platforms. The campaign is a true arbiter of decadence and reiterates when it comes to superlative bath spaces, there’s perhaps none better than Queo.”
The TVC shows Aahana Kumra getting ready for her wedding and feeling bit nervous and stressful. However, as she steps into her bathroom, Aahana is instantly transported into the world of luxury and comfort. Aahana’s anxiety gradually dilutes as the experience of Queo bath lounge calms her, as time slowly passes by.
Jehangir Irroni, Director, IncNut Digital “It was a pleasure to bring this vision of Queo's European luxury to life! The products are exquisite and are undoubtedly the stars of the show! When we first heard and understood the ethos of the brand, we knew we would need to cast someone who was elegant, smart, and sophisticated which is why we felt Aahana Kumra would be a perfect choice. Overall, it was a great experience working with the Queo team.”
The TVC is featured in English, and to further boost the campaign’s reach and build excitement, the brand will also be promoting it across media platforms including print, OTT, TV, digital, online, social media channels. Alongside, the Queo is also relaunching its website with a refreshed look.
Atomberg’s DVC for mixer grinder talks about its speed range
The film shows a jugalbandi between a young couple, where the husband shows off his beatboxing moves and the wife replies using her mixer grinder Atomberg MG 1
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 1:43 PM | 1 min read
Mumbai-based Atomberg Technologies, a fan brand, has forayed into the kitchen appliances category by launching mixer grinder named ‘Atomberg MG 1’. Recently Atomberg launched their first DVC on mixer grinders around their core proposition ‘a range of speeds for a range of foods’.
The ad film shows a jugalbandi between a young couple where the husband shows off his beatboxing moves and the wife replies using her mixer grinder Atomberg MG 1. As the husband's beatboxing intensifies, the wife replies with a higher level of speed on her mixer grinder that shows chopping, slow grinding & heavy- duty grinding, all being done using only one mixer grinder.
Commenting on the brand campaign, Arindam Paul, Chief Business Officer at Atomberg said, "We are delighted to launch our very first Mixer Grinder DVC for all food lovers and enthusiasts. All our product innovations and the belief in challenging the status quo comes from asking this one simple question which is “Why Not” and staying true to the "Why Not" philosophy. With a storyline that is very different from traditional mixer grinder ads, we believe we have created something that should break the clutter. Sometimes, we don't need a lot of words to communicate the USP of the product. And the early trends (view rates, clicks and even purchases), are positive.
Effie Awards: Jury looks forward to crowning the best from the world of ads
Marketing and advertising experts share their experience vetting the entries for the awards and their excitement for the winners
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 12:55 PM | 3 min read
The Effie Awards this year has seen an unprecedented number of entries across all categories. Professionals from marketing and advertising have spent hours selecting the winners. And these six industry stalwarts chose the Grand Effie.
Here's what each of them had to say.
Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Lodha Developers
Really enjoyed the open-minded discussion with some of the best marketing brains in India. We came to our decision on the GE basis the larger impact on society and how to inspire India's amazing creative houses to do cutting-edge and impactful work.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Suparna Mitra, Chief Executive Officer, Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Company Limited
The Effies are among the most prestigious events in the world in the field of marketing and I'm honoured to have served on the Grand Effie Jury this year. All the entries were rare gems- case studies that have become the stuff of lore in the marketing world in India. Each case was crisply presented with real insights leading to outstanding creatives and landmark results. My best wishes to the winners and the shortlisted entries!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India Limited
“The Effie’s Grand Jury was inspiring, questioning, provocative, respectful and wise! We brought out the best possible arguments and arrived at the winner unanimously. Privileged to be part of this distinguished group”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive- Foods Division, ITC Foods Ltd.
‘The Effies have always been about celebrating truly effective work, be it through their categories, the rigour of entry forms, or the judging & scoring criteria, keeping brands honest to the agenda of submitting their most ‘effective work’.
This year however has been particularly delightful, the quality of the winning entries has demonstrated the evolution of marketing communications, keeping up with the evolving consumer motivations. True consumer centricity enabled by a prolific combination of human insights-based creative ideas, media strategies, data and technology have been the essence, of almost all of the winning work.
May the best one win!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Neil George, Managing Director, NIVEA India Pvt. Ltd
“As a member of the Jury at this year’s Grand Effie, I was truly astounded by the quality of the entries. We found it difficult to pick the winners. But the ones that made the cut all stood out for the same key basics that help deliver great communication campaigns - powerful and compelling consumer insights, extraordinary creative campaign ideas that have stood the test of time, ideas that are built around the brand promise & innovative use of Multimedia and technology - all of this culminating in great results for the brand. My congratulations to the winners as well as all the brand and agency teams that participated in this year’s Effies.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd.
I thoroughly enjoyed the process of judging- both solo and group discussion. The debate was very enriching with varied views. I learnt in the process too!!
In Shaadi.com’s new ad, founder Anupam Mittal turns superhero
The ad film, which introduces a feature on the site, will be aired in two versions one for the Hindi speaking market and another for the South market
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 14, 2023 9:27 AM | 2 min read
Matchmaking platform Shaadi.com has launched its latest feature - Shaadi Live. Shaadi Live is a periodic event, happening every 10 days, that gives eligible singles an opportunity to meet up to 10 potential matches over video calls, for 5 minutes each, within just an hour.
“This fascinating new feature enables people to interact with those looking for a suitable partner, without the hassle of physically meeting and long waiting times. This new feature facilitates users across vast expanses of geographies to connect face-to-face from the comfort of their homes in a manner that is convenient as well as efficient. It aims to make faster connections with suitable potential partners. Simply put, every Shaadi Live event allows a person to meet up to 10 matches for 5 minutes each at a pre-decided time of the day over video calls. This will happen at a massive scale with several events running simultaneously, and the prompt and spontaneous nature of interaction will enable members to meet new faces every few days,” the company said.
Speaking about Shaadi Live, Adhish Zaveri, AVP Marketing, People Interactive Pvt Ltd., said, “Shaadi Live is a revolutionary matchmaking feature that is a culmination of cutting edge technology and our deep understanding of the business. Enabling multiple and meaningful conversations between matches, all in a matter of a few minutes is the key to helping our members find success in their search for a life partner. As we like to say, Shaadi Live isn’t a feature, but much rather the future of matchmaking.”
This latest feature will be unveiled and popularized with a special campaign in which Founder & Shark, Anupam Mittal features as a superhero. The quirky ad shows Mittal solving the predicament of suitors by introducing them to Shaadi Live. The ad film will be aired in two versions one for the Hindi speaking market and another for the South market.
AdClub to host Effie India Awards tomorrow
Meta is the ‘Presenting Sponsor’, Colors is Associate Sponsor, and Ultratech the Category Sponsor
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 1:12 PM | 1 min read
The Advertising Club (TAC) is set to host “EFFIE India Awards 2022” on 13th January, 2023.
While Meta is the ‘Presenting Sponsor’, COLORS has been roped in as ‘Associate Sponsor’, ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED as ‘Category Sponsor’, and CRAVING DIGITAL as the ‘Celebration Partner’.
EFFIE India Awards has received 986 entries, the highest ever in 22 years, with as many as 53 agencies participating. With 300 marketing professionals and 193 media professionals and planners, EFFIE welcomed 493 jury members to grace the judging process.
Talking about this year’s EFFIE, Partha Sinha, President, The Advertising Club, said, “The Advertising Club is a proud advocate to brands and agencies that create impactful innovations. It has been a long pause and we are excitedly expecting to witness some amazing work receive recognition and appreciation. This year at EFFIE India Awards, we are looking out for meaningful work that reflects effectiveness and efficiency. We are ecstatic and cannot wait to watch the category torchbearers and their work being celebrated at the industry’s most coveted awards event.”
