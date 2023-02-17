Best ads of the fortnight: ACKO’s ode to Mumbai, SuperteamDAO’s Roger Federer ruse
Our pick of the most innovative commercials between Feb 1 and 15
It’s another blessed fortnight with a bevy of brilliant ads. Brands cranked up the creativity, quirk and sentimentality quotient this time around with ads that made us smile, laugh and think. These are some of the best spots between February 1 and 15, and as always, we have listed them alphabetically.
ACKO
It takes a lot to love Mumbai, and once you do, there’s no turning back. General insurance company ACKO understands this sentiment and has crafted a powerful tribute to the maximum city. The film explores all the positive changes adopted by Mumbai and encourages viewers to do the same in their lives. The campaign is conceptualised by Mahesh Gharat and produced by Hungry Films.
Britannia Pure Magic Chocolush
Britannia took a blissed-out approach for its chocolate-filled cookie brand Pure Magic Chocolush, giving us some major Osho Rajneesh vibes. A whacky spiritual leader encourages his sea of disciples to enjoy the moment by biting into a Chocolush cookie. The followers go into a deep trance as they savour the chocolate-filled treat, wondering whether they are consuming the cookie or the cookie is consuming them. The ad has been conceptualised by The Womb.
Federal Bank
Apps have simplified our lives but have also alienated us from human interactions. Federal Bank’s new campaign, based on the brand’s core proposition of “digital at the fore, human at the core,” explores how it’s important to forge genuine relationships with customers even in the age of digital. The ad films that are supposedly based on real-life customer experiences of Federal Bank employees showcase slice-of-life moments of genuine human connections.
Swiggy
SuperTeamDAO
Tata Motors
Tide
Kiku Sharda hates all the “khachak khuchak” associated with laundry, but he has blessed us with a full song-and-dance routine warning against the perils of wringing and kneading clothes. The peppy ad is reminiscent of the good old days of advertising with memorable jingles and songs. The commercial also harks back to the signature “chauk gaye” punchline of Tide ads.
Torrent pharma launches campaign for its calcium supplement
The #BeShelcalStrong campaign addresses dietary calcium deficiency and the resultant health disorders widely prevalent today
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 3:09 PM | 3 min read
Pharma brand Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, recently unveiled its first-ever 12-week-long campaign across TV and digital. With this new campaign #BeShelcalStrong, the company the announced the entry of its brand Shelcal 500, an over-the-counter (OTC) calcium supplement brand.
“The ever-rising consumer empowerment, demand for relatable storytelling and expectation of engagement has necessitated creating multi-channel marketing campaigns. Nowadays, consumer healthcare marketers understand that engaging consumers in out-of-the-box marketing practices is increasingly helpful in getting their point across. These subsequently encourage conversations around health issues and offer solutions to help individuals fix them,” the company said.
As a part of the #BeShelcalStrong campaign, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has added a highly interactive calcium calculator on the website, www.shelcal.com, which will calculate the approximate daily dietary calcium intake of the user, meeting 100% RDA of calcium. Based on the analysis, consumers can make an informed decision about their calcium intake. In addition to this, consumers can connect via the toll-free number 18002020240 to seek assistance and resolve calcium-related queries.
Additionally, the TVC created under the campaign aims to address the aforementioned lack of dietary calcium amongst people by educating them to pay heed to their exhaustion and listen to their aching bones, especially after they turn 40. By depicting everyday instances, the film further highlights the need to supplement one’s diet with Shelcal 500 daily.
Aman Mehta, Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said, “With Shelcal's entry into OTC, the brand is poised to become the largest calcium supplement brand in India. Via this campaign launch, we wish to encourage consumers to take calcium supplements regularly to make up for their dietary deficiencies. #BeShelcalStrong is a strong value proposition that intends to not only build on Shelcal’s brand awareness, but also educate people about calcium’s importance to their diet, which in turn can positively affect their quality of life.”
Amal Kelshikar, Executive Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd : “According to data, 40.6% of Indians are calcium-deficient, while 79% of Indians are Vitamin D-deficient*. Moreover, while RDA recommends 1000 mg/day of calcium, 1 out of every 2 Indians consume less than 50% of the recommended range*. However, the awareness amongst the consumers in this regard is low, or despite awareness, it is not acted upon. This is why it is important to not just spread awareness about the prevalence of calcium deficiency but also to get people to act upon filling their deficiencies. Thus, by taking Shelcal 500 to OTC while presenting a relevant, relatable and engaging campaign that is driving awareness about how critical it is to complete one’s calcium requirements, Torrent Pharmaceuticals is actively endeavouring to bridge the gap between consumers and a healthy, active lifestyle.”
ACKO crafts a powerful ode to the everchanging Mumbai
The campaign salutes the positive changes that the city has seen over the years
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 2:36 PM | 2 min read
ACKO celebrates the new and changed Mumbai in its latest Campaign by inspiring Mumbaikars to welcome positive changes in all aspects of their lives.
The Campaign salutes the positive changes that the city has seen over the years - more sports at Shivaji Park, the Sasson dock art project, a clean and beautiful Juhu beach, rappers of Dharavi, air-conditioned local trains, etc.
Drawing a parallel to the positive changes in the city, ACKO highlights that "Welcome Change" is at the heart of everything they do. Changes like zero commission pricing and stress-free claims provided with zero paperwork are loved and welcomed by customers. In addition, the company firmly believes in constantly redefining the way people think of and experience complex financial decisions like insurance through technology.
Giving a deeper insight into the Campaign, Ashish Mishra, Executive Vice President - Marketing, ACKO, said, "Empathy towards customers and the recognition that they deserve better than the traditional approach to insurance is at the core of everything we do. This empathy is reflected in our innovative way of thinking and doing things. Mumbai, the city where ACKO was born, is our first market where we are bringing this philosophy to life through our campaign by showcasing all the positive changes that the city has witnessed."
The campaign is conceptualised by Mahesh Gharat. The initial stage of the campaign features large black-and-white Outdoor advertisements captured by award-winning photographer Prashant Godbole. Through his powerful photographs, Prashant has beautifully captured the changes in everyday Mumbai.
The next phase of the campaign features a visually stunning music video in black and white, showcasing the essence and character of Mumbai, witnessed through the eyes of someone traveling across the city. Directed by Mahesh and produced by Hungry Films, the video is an impressive audio and visual treat for viewers.
ACKO will also partner with Red FM to further extend the campaign. ACKO will also solicit ideas from the city's residents on the changes they would like to see in their community and are hoping to be able to execute and deliver the changes.
A photography competition also invites Mumbaikars to showcase the positive changes they see in their city. ACKO will provide a platform for individuals to express these changes through photography. The winning entry will be judged by Prashant and Mahesh and displayed on a giant billboard in Mumbai and will carry the winner's name.
From app to 'aap': Federal Bank's new campaign is a tribute to human connections
The ad films celebrate the company's ethos to have 'digital at the fore, but human at the core'
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 1:32 PM | 3 min read
One of the few, unexpected advantages of the lockdown was India's rapid digital adoption. While it streamlined our lives and made transactions easier than before, it also obliterated the need for human interactions. No matter how big a misanthrope one is, social connections are a necessary part of our lives.
Federal Bank's new campaign "Rishta Aap Se Hai, Sirf App Se Nahi" is a tribute to these human connections we forge unexpectedly in our lives. The company's philosophy incidentally is "Digital at the fore, human at the core," which ties in beautifully with the brand's new two-film campaign.
The first ad showcases an interaction between a bank employee and a customer. The latter is surprised when the employee recognises her even with her face hidden behind a scarf. Expecting the customer to have some official work at the bank, the employee quizzes her about the purpose of the visit. The customer says that there's no need to visit the bank anymore since most tasks can be handled by the Federal Bank app. The real purpose of the visit is revealed when she presents the employee with her wedding card. "App main aap nahi ho na You aren't there on the app)," she says to the pleasantly surprised clerk.
In the second film, the bank clerk greets the son of a customer who has been asked to update the passbook on his father's behalf. The young boy is bewildered as to why his dad insists on getting it done at the bank when it can be easily done on the app. The clerk who seems to know his client inside out explains that his father would still prefer to come to the bank because that's the only place he finds someone to laugh at his jokes, referring to himself.
The ads celebrate the company ethos of treating the customers as people rather than just an account number. It also showcases how beautiful relationships can be forged over something as impersonal as banking. The campaign also lays bare a shortcoming of the digital age, when human interactions are done away with to make way for a more bureaucratic way of performing tasks.
The ad films have been inspired by real-life events, according to the bank. They have been released in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
M V S Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Federal Bank said, "Businesses across the globe need the digital chutzpah, or customer experience as it is known. However, increasingly, efficiency in technology needs to be reinforced by go to people, whom you can reach out to at all points in time. The core idea of Rishta Aap Se Hai, Sirf App Se Nahi TM comes from our secret sauce which includes Commitment, Agility, Relationship orientation, Ethics and Sustainability. It is imperative that we need to be ‘Digital At The Fore, Human At The Core’. This campaign is representative of how we conduct ourselves as a team. We have unified our physical and digital spaces with this approach."
Ad spends to cross Rs 146K cr in 2023
As per the report, India is on the 8th position in ad spends
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 1:11 PM | 2 min read
GroupM India released its TYNY report on Tuesday, highlighting the advertising expenditure forecast for 2023.
The report predicts Rs 20,000 crore of incremental ad spends in 2023 compared to 2022. This highlights the continued growth and potential of the Indian advertising industry and the opportunities it presents for advertisers.
It highlights a 15.5% increase in ad spends in India, reaching Rs 1,46,450 crore in 2023. India moves up to the 8th position globally in ad spends and continues to be the fastest-growing market in the top 10 markets worldwide.
Prasanth Kumar, South Asia CEO, GroupM said, “As technology redefines interactions between consumers, brands and businesses the ad industry must navigate thru this changing environment. The past 3 years have been marked by macroeconomic volatility and global events that have impacted advertisers’ businesses and ad spending. The Indian economy though is expected to weather these challenges and is poised to grow in the coming years.”
Ashwin Padmanabhan, President - Investments, Trading, and Partnerships, GroupM – India said, “Indian Adex will be the fastest growing globally at 15.5% supported by robust macroeconomic conditions. Digital at 56% of all advertising spends and growing at 20% over last year is driving the growth of Adex. India stands out globally with all mediums expected to grow with TV, Print and Radio growing at high single digits! We see 2023 panning out stronger as we move into the second half of the year and are confident of the Indian Adex staying on course to grow as projected.”
Parveen Sheik, Head of Business Intelligence, GroupM India said, "The growth of SMEs in the Adex has been a feature for the past few years, this year too we see the same trend. We also anticipate the revival of the rural economy as well as improved funding for the start-up ecosystem. Additionally, Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Fintech, Gaming as well as Travel & Tourism are expected to drive ad spending.”
The launch and expansion of 5G services beyond top metros, combined with affordable smartphones, is also expected to drive ad spend growth.
PokerBaazi rolls out new app update with campaign #UpGreat
The campaign showcases the platform’s new animation engine
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 12:33 PM | 2 min read
PokerBaazi has announced the launch of their latest and biggest app update of the year with their campaign #UpGreat.
The new update will bring in an improved and refreshed way to enhance the user experience on the PokerBaazi app. The company’s last major app update came in May 2021 with the rollout of version 2.0, which was an entirely new product based on the latest tech stack. While the company has added more to it with follow-up app updates since, PokerBaazi 3.0 is more focused on bringing powerful yet meaningful enhancements to make the Poker gameplay experience more engaging and immersive.
Staying true to its launch campaign called #UpGreat, this version of the Poker app delights its customers with a new animation engine that brings the game animations much closer to a real-life experience.
Speaking about the launch, Navkiran Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Baazi Games said, “While working backwards and analysing user interaction at every stage of the game, we brought in several improvisations in the entire user journey to deliver a whole new experience to our users. Technology is a driver in the product industry today and with our motto of ‘never stop improving’, we love to constantly innovate and improvise. Our users have shown immense love for our product and today, I am really proud that we are delivering this truly #UpGreat update to them.”
Avneet Rana, Co-founder at Baazi Games, who also heads the product & technology, said, “Being a multiplayer gaming platform, a fast and seamless user interface (UI) is a key element and tech innovations to improve the gameplay experience by incorporating the finest design and UX details has been one of the USPs of this update. A considerably better app performance, added engagement features and a new game format will not just entertain our existing users but also engage the users who join our platform new.”
Self-love is at the heart of Valentine’s Day campaigns this year
Brands took the off-beat path this year with ads focused on wholesome, healthy and unconventional love
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 8:48 AM | 3 min read
It’s officially the day of gifting…err of love. It’s the time of the year when brands get high on mush factor and roll out campaigns to bait lovestruck consumers. It’s also an opportune moment to create a sentimental appeal on a day when emotions run high. This year, the themes seem to be centred on self-love, female friendships, dating safety and wholesome, unconventional love. Here are some of our picks for Valentine’s Day ads in 2023.
Bumble
View this post on Instagram
Bumble’s ad for Valentine’s Day is a love letter to the self. The Tara Sutaria starrer takes us through the drudgeries of modern-day dating, eventually circling back to the only person that matters – You. The film showcases a montage of relatable situations modern-day singletons experience, and ends on a reassuring note of self-love.
Cadbury
Chocolate is the official Valentine’s day food and a gifting favourite. Cadbury’s ad this year showcases the limited-edition chocolate bar with a pop-out pink heart. The ad plays upon the nerdy boy and popular girl trope.
Galaxy
View this post on Instagram
There no love as complicated yet steadfast as the love of our female friends. Mars Galaxy decided to raise a toast to female friendships this Valentine's Day.
Enrich
View this post on Instagram
For the Valentine's season, Enrich broached the subject of putting the self first. The campaign is an extension of the brand's own motto centred on self-love.
Jalebi
The “desi dating app” Jalebi has rolled out a Valentine’s Day ad centred on adopting healthy dating practices. Targeted mainly at Gen Z, the film ‘Love, Care, Repeat’ reiterates the importance of self-care, self-empowerment and mindfulness while dating.
Melorra
Melorra’s #PartnerInSuccess campaign subverts the notion that jewellery is made only for women. The brand presents jewellery as an acceptable gift option for men, who are lauded for their contributions to their partner’s success.
Philips
Alia Bhatt stars in this unique Philips campaign, released for Valentine’s season, with an unconventional approach. The film is centred on individualism, showcasing how one can style their hair in ways that reflect one’s personality.
Senco
Blue-eyed girl of brands Kiara Advani stars in this Senco Gold and Diamonds ad, picking out jewellery options and trying to find the "perfect match" for herself.
Swiggy
Swiggy’s new ad tells a story of a budding love unfolding entirely on the Swiggy app. The film takes us through the couple’s journey from meeting each other for the first time to celebrating their anniversary with many other relationship milestones in between. The ad has been viewed over a million times on YouTube in just 24 hours.
Titan SKINN
The perfume brand SKINN from the house of Titan urges everyone to embrace their shortcomings, quirks and specialities. The ad is headlined by Kareena Kapoor, known for playing many characters that endorse self love.
Wiggles
View this post on Instagram
Pet care brand Wiggles celebrates “unconditional love” this Valentine's, the kind of love you will get only from your fur babies.
Tara Sutaria talks about self-love in Bumble’s Valentine’s Day film
According to the brand, self-love is crucial for building healthy and equitable relationships
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 7:19 PM | 3 min read
Dating app Bumble, in collaboration with actor Tara Sutaria, has launched a new campaign for Valentine’s Day to encourage self-love.
When asked about her collaboration, actor Tara Sutaria shares, "I’ve always loved love. I’m a Scorpio, so people who know about sun signs know that Scorpios are very passionate about love. I think anybody that can bring two people together is very special and well, Bumble is doing exactly that kind of thing, right? It brings people together and it helps people fall in love so I think I couldn’t be happier to be associated with Bumble and here’s to finding more love stories.”
When asked about qualities she looks for in a partner, Tara Sutaria adds, “I don’t necessarily or intentionally look for qualities in a partner or somebody that I’m with but I’ve realised over the years what is important in every relationship in my life is a really good sense of humour. I’ve realised that life can be pretty hectic and complicated sometimes but what really helps, especially in the bad times or bad days is humour. And, I think, especially with the kind of lifestyle that I have, I think it’s very important to look at things with a pinch of salt and just enjoy even the mundane days and the crazy days. It’s not always possible and it might sound a bit idealistic but I think I look for that quality more than others, in all the relationships that I have in my life. I admire clarity in everybody that I meet, and warmth and generosity are two things that have been very important to me all my life because my family embodies that. That’s always stuck out for me – their generosity; kindness and goodness is also very important to me.”
Whether it is buying yourself flowers or a pampering day at the spa, or taking a pause to introspect on how you are doing, self-love is crucial. This Valentine’s Day, Bumble’s new campaign spotlights and celebrates self-love and the most important relationship–the one you have with yourself.
Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble shared, “We often tend to forget that the most important relationship is the one you have with yourself. Valentine’s Day can come with its set of pressures and traditional expectations, and we want to support you to focus on prioritising yourself no matter what stage you are at in your dating journey. With our new campaign we want to celebrate just that – before anything or anyone else, there was you. Self-love is crucial for building healthy and equitable relationships, and it’s important that we remember to be kind to ourselves today, on Valentine’s Day and every other day!
