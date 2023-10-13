Best ads of the fortnight: ACKO's Munna Bhai connection, DaMENSCH's 'soft' take
Our pick of the best commercials between September 15 and 30
Indeed it was a blessed fortnight in the adland with some very interesting and quirky ads rolled out. In this edition of the Best Ads of the Fortnight, we take stock of some of the ad campaigns that wowed us between September 15 and 30. As always, they have been listed alphabetically.
ACKO
Among our top favourite spots of the fortnight was the ACKO's Munna and Circuit ad. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi reprised their roles again, bringing back the same chemistry and hilarity synonymous with the characters.
Channeling nostalgia, ACKO brought back the beloved duo for the brand's ACKO Platinum Health Plan. Munna and Circuit become the voice of reason, highlighting some of the most ridiculous clauses of health insurance policies today. The characters are befitting for the ad since Munna Bhai MBBS was a film that explored ethics and compassion in the steely field of medical practice.
The ad is directed by the OG Rajkumar Hirani and is conceptualised by Leo Burnett India. This year incidentally also marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Munnabhai MBBS.
Apollo Tyres
In its ode to engineers all over the world, Apollo Tyres settled the man vs machine debates in favour of man. The brand tipped its hat to the unsung heroes behind the machines that shape our lives on Engineers' Day.
The ad shows anthropomorphic machines in a factory boasting about their superiority over human ingenuity. They contend that they can function just as well even without human help. They are, of course, swiftly proven wrong.
DaMENSCH
Men's innerwear brand DaMENSCH is on a mission to redefine what modern masculinity means with its new campaign #SoSoft. The title is a double entendre on not only the softness of the fabric but also the softer side of masculinity that often goes underappreciated.
The ads show men moved to tears by everyday situations such as a girlfriend's thoughtfulness, finding a match on dating apps and watching sports.
It's not the first time that a brand has attempted to challenge traditional masculine stereotypes by presenting a more realistic picture of men's inner lives. But it's commendable that DaMENSCH has pushed the envelope by being quirky instead of preachy.
Disney + Hotstar
Even before the ad was released, there were pictures of a bound-and-gagged Kapil Dev getting "abducted" doing their rounds on the internet. Many people on X (Formerly Twitter), including cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambir were concerned for Dev's safety when out of nowhere integrated creative agency MANJA took "responsibility" for the so-called abduction.
It was a Disney+ Hotstar ad, announcing the free streaming of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The film shows villagers taking Dev hostage in a spaghetti western-style drama to negotiate a deal with the local police over good streaming services.
Sting Blue
Pepsico's energy drink brand Sting recently launched a new product variant -- Blue. To call the ad quirky is an understatement and has managed to stand out despite being a 30-second spot. The ad starts with a couple on a date at night star gazing. The woman suddenly expresses her desire to see a shooting star. The man obliges by taking a swig out of the Sting Blue bottle. Lo and behold! He powers up with energy, rockets skywards and shoots across the sky like a ...you guessed it, a shooting star. It is deceptively quirky and delightfully ridiculous.
Follow no script, says Shubman Gill in TVS Ronin's latest campaign
The film has been released across platforms
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 3:08 PM | 2 min read
TVS has come up with a cricket World Cup campaign #MoveLikeARonin. The campaign is for TVS RONIN, a motorcycle. For the campaign, # the key brand asset is a film starring Shubman Gill. It encourages riders to make their own moves and follow no script.
“This ideology is brought to life with an experiential on-ground activation, Test-Ride Cricket, which is a first-of-its-kind cricketing experience where you can get scored on your riding moves and have a chance to take home the World Cup Edition TVS Ronin,” read a press release.
Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS RONIN’s journey began from a blank canvas. One year later, our #Unscripted modern-retro is inspiring thousands across India to write their own stories, their own way. With our latest campaign, we’re cementing that very ideology by collaborating with Shubman Gill, a promising young icon himself. The idea is to inspire riders everywhere to go where their heart takes them and follow no script.”
Govind Pandey, CEO TBWA India, the agency that conceptualized the campaign, said, “TVS RONIN is building a community of the new-age riders in this world. Which is why, when we say ‘Move Like a Ronin’ we want to inspire people to follow their calling , and make the moves that are #Unscripted just like the TVS RONIN.”
The film has been released across platforms, with a strong on-ground test-ride activation, and the promise of a special World Cup edition TVS RONIN.
‘Piyush will always be the heart of Indian advertising’
Guest Column: Azazul Haque, CCO, Media Monks, and ex-CCO of Ogilvy South, shares his admiration for Piyush Pandey, the legendary adman who was recently appointed as Ogilvy India's Chief Advisor
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 9:05 AM | 2 min read
When the world was busy thinking of ideas, Piyush taught the world how to feel them. He felt ideas and cried when he saw something emotional. He laughed when he saw something funny. He got teary-eyed when he saw something beautiful. He felt stories and words. He felt visuals and designs. Because Piyush felt for people, a quality extremely rare in Advertising. Piyush felt what the masses felt, and knew the heart of India, the pulse of India, and the Indian heartland. The reason why no other creative or no other agency could touch the hearts of consumers in a similar way was because Piyush’s ideas were not cerebral, they were heartfelt, and he built an organisation that mirrored his heart.
I was fortunate enough to work with him on brands closest to his heart - Asian Paints, Madhya Pradesh Tourism, and Rajasthan Tourism. What I learned in those years will guide me forever. I often tell him, I am his Eklavya, always following him, even from afar. Like me, there must be many Eklavyas following in his footsteps. But without following your heart, I think you cannot follow in his footsteps. Then again, to have a heart as big as his is an impossible task. We can attempt to create campaigns that might mirror his body of work, but to be a Piyush Pandey, you have to create an organisation and an industry that mirrors your heart. The reason why there can never be another Piyush Pandey is because no one can have a heart as big as his.
He is the heart of the Indian Advertising Industry.
He has created the heart of Indian Advertising.
He is not just Ogilvy, he is Indian Advertising.
Piyush is what he wrote for Madhya Pradesh Tourism -
He is Hindustan Ka Dil!
Sleepyhead launches campaign to introduce its "Tilt" and "Play" sofas
The campaigns highlight the intrinsic playfulness of the festive season in India
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 4:24 PM | 2 min read
Tilt's campaign “Toggle to tilt your world”, demonstrates the versatility of their innovative sofa through a series of split-themed videos. Each video portrays two contrasting sides of a person's home and mood: one regular and one tilted. In a standout video, a man dressed formally sits upright on a Tilt sofa, engaged in a virtual meeting. He nods and smiles, saying, "Yes, sir! It will be done." After the meeting, he switches to a relaxed mode, donning a hoodie and boxers, and grabs a bowl of popcorn. He reclines on the sofa's right edge and playfully mocks his boss with, "Get it done over the weekend! Definitely Not!" This clever portrayal highlights Tilt's sofa adaptability, effortlessly transitioning from work to relaxation.
To celebrate the Play Sofa's launch, Sleepyhead is unveiling an engaging social media campaign “Just can't stop playing”, inspired by the creativity of Lego. Friends and family can come together to customize this Lego-like sofa, reflecting their unique personalities and moods. Each sofa segment can be customized with the same or different colors, allowing individuals to personalize their sofa as they see fit.
Mathew Joseph, CEO & Co-founder of Sleepyhead, expressed his enthusiasm for the innovative 'Play' and 'Tilt' Sofas, stating, "These sofas truly set us apart in the category, reflecting our commitment to delivering furniture solutions that cater to evolving customer lifestyles. The launch is perfectly timed for the festive season, a peak period for marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart, where consumers seek versatile, stylish, and functional furniture. These sofas' remarkable flexibility and ability to transform into half beds offer unprecedented customization and practicality, enhancing living spaces just in time for celebrations."
Deepti Karthik, Fractional Chief Marketing Officer of Sleepyhead, emphasized, "Sleepyhead's new ad campaigns, especially the one inspired by Lego for our Play Sofa, are more than just advertisements; they're a celebration of fun and creativity. We firmly believe that furniture should encompass not only comfort but also the essence of being cool and customizable. Our Play Sofa perfectly embodies this belief, and our ad campaigns echo the same spirit. It's about redefining your space with a playful touch and a sprinkle of innovation. We invite you to join us in making your living room the trendiest and most enjoyable place to be!"
The campaigns highlight the intrinsic playfulness of the festive season in India, embodied by Sleepyhead's versatile Play and Tilt Sofas, which offer unparalleled customization and practicality.
Hershey’s Kisses TVC with Shraddha Kapoor shows how chocolates can help express love
The film is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 3:31 PM | 3 min read
Hershey India, a part of The Hershey Company, has unveiled its new television commercial directed by leading Indian film director, Vishal Bhardwaj for its HERSHEY’S KISSES brand, featuring brand ambassador Shraddha Kapoor. Embracing its commitment to fostering deeper bonds within relationships, the latest TVC from the HERSHEY’S KISSES brand captures a heartfelt narrative centered around the relationship dynamics of a young couple.
The film opens within the confines of a car, where emotions are running high as a young man takes the wheel, steering the car towards the airport to drop his lady love. Beside him sits the lady, played by Shraddha Kapoor, as they grapple with an unspoken desire of not wanting to part ways. The car steers to a halt as they reach the airport, and Shraddha prepares to leave to catch her flight.
As she enters the airport, she pauses, glancing back to see him approaching her. He extends his hand, which nestles HERSHEY’S KISSES product in his palm and Shraddha reciprocates with her own HERSHEY’S KISSES product, indicative of their ritual of expressing love and affection. She decides to stay back, and they share a sweet moment by their parked car.
Through this new film, the brand elegantly underscores how chocolates can foster cherished moments within relationships, evoking love and affection through simple, heartfelt gestures.
Sharing his view on the latest TVC, Ankit Desai, Marketing Director, Hershey India said, “HERSHEY’S KISSES brand, embodies the space of the unspoken language of love and affection, through its proposition of ‘Say it with a Kiss’. The melt in mouth chocolate, with each piece uniquely wrapped, enables special moments with loved ones. The heart-tugging endearing creative is an addition to our on-going campaign, showcasing our brand ambassador, Shraddha Kapoor in yet another slice-of-life story, enabled by HERSHEY’S KISSES brand.”
He added, “This unique script, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, needed to be brought alive by a craftsman filmmaker, and who better than Vishal Bhardwaj. Life often revolves around simple, unspoken gestures that convey affection. Through this film, we aspire to breathe life into this idea. I hope this resonates with our audience and reminds them of the power of sharing such moments with each other.”
Speaking about the film, Shraddha Kapoor said, “Working with Vishal sir has always been a creative revelation, and our reunion with the HERSHEY’S KISSES brand has been an unparalleled experience, much like the chocolates we're celebrating. I am excited about the latest television commercial we have shot together for HERSHEY’S. It’s truly the little things that speak volumes about the unspoken bond between two people and the film very beautifully captures that!”
Sharing his views on his collaboration with HERSHEY’S, Director Vishal Bhardwaj stated, “The craft of telling stories through films has always been close to my heart. Directing a TVC for HERSHEY’S has been a refreshing experience. It allowed me to explore a sweeter side of storytelling, weaving the magic of HERSHEY’S KISSES brand into a delightful narrative.”a
Spinny launches World Cup 2023 campaign with Sachin Tendulkar
In the campaign, Spinny aims to showcase the unbreakable bond Indians have with their cars
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 12:04 PM | 2 min read
Spinny has announced the launch of its latest ad campaign “It’s never just a car” featuring the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his car in the campaign that he fondly calls Sundae.
Celebrating the spirit of cricket and the enthusiastic fans during the ongoing Cricket World Cup in India, Spinny aims to showcase car stories and the unbreakable bond Indians have with their cars. Whether you’re buying or selling your car, it’s a special moment.
The campaign highlights the relationship Sachin has with his car, or as he likes to call it, his Sundae. He reminisces all the good times he had with this car, his happy place before he takes it out for one last drive. What follows is a journey into his memory box of long drives, scenic spots, how he maintains the car so tenderly and his favorite music. Sachin finally finds a suitable place for his precious companion at Spinny, as he trusts Spinny to find someone who cherishes Sundae as much as he does.
Speaking about his involvement in the campaign, Sachin Tendulkar said, “My car has always held a special place in my heart. It's not just a mode of transportation; it's my happy place - It's where I find solace, peace, and joy. The 'It's Never Just a Car – Go Far' campaign beautifully captures this sentiment. Spinny has been a trusted partner in ensuring every car finds the right home when it's time to say goodbye or upgrade. Spinny values the emotions behind car ownership and strives to provide an experience with timeless values of trust, transparency, and integrity.”
The Founder & CEO of Spinny, Niraj Singh, said: “For us at Spinny, It's Never Just a Car is all about car stories that celebrate the connection between people and their cars.
This film with Sachin Tendulkar is a true expression of how our cars are more than just machines; they are trusted companions that take us on memorable journeys, a huge part of our lives. With this campaign, we aim to evoke those emotions and emphasize the fact that at Spinny, we understand that it’s never just a car and hence, we would always go far to make your car buying or selling journey special. Our commitment is to ensure that this cherished companion finds the right home when it's time for a new chapter. This campaign celebrates that connection and highlights the trust that our customers place in Spinny to make this transition seamless,” he added.
Asian Paints celebrates Durga Pujo’s hidden heroes
The campaign conceived by Ogilvy pays tribute to the people who’ve been part of Sharad Shamman's creative legacy
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 11:55 AM | 3 min read
Over the years, while styles, trends, and attitudes have changed in West Bengal, one thing has remained constant—the spirit of celebration. Through these decades, Asian Paints Sharad Shamman has been an integral part of Durga Pujo celebrations and proudly maintains its status of being Kolkata's most esteemed Pujo Awards since 1985. It has not only led the transformation of pandals from simple setups to vibrant centers of art, culture, and creativity but has also gone behind the scenes to recognize and celebrate the individuals who contribute to making Durga Puja memorable for all.
As a tribute to the dedicated people and pandals that have been part of Sharad Shamman for nearly four decades, Asian Paints has released a heartfelt TVC.
Created by Ogilvy, the TVC takes viewers through the lesser-explored alleys of festive Kolkata. It sheds light on the labours of love that ultimately culminate in the grandeur and captivating experiences of Durga Pujo. Unlike the well-known pageantry of Pujo, the TVC focuses on the preparations that build up to it which is where the true essence of the festival resides – in the anticipation and fervour of Agomoni. The ad film offers glimpses of small, heartfelt moments – neighbourhood uncles guiding pandal builders to their designated spots, young girls lending a hand with decorations, and a differently-abled woman using her feet to paint alpona on the ground. It also showcases a group of artistic boys and girls painting a mural of Durga on a wall. Each frame is filled with warmth and camaraderie, highlighting themes of inclusion and acceptance.
Speaking about the film, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO of Asian Paints Limited, shared, "Asian Paints Sharad Shamman stands tall almost four decades on due to efforts of countless artists, sculptors, devoted committee members & communities or paras at large who work diligently to make their ‘para-pujos’ special and grand. We at Asian Paints are happy to have infused thematic excellence into Kolkata Pujos & championed the cause over years. The love that we have got from the people of Kolkata is special as they fondly refer to Asian Paints Sharad Shamman as the ‘Oscars of Pujo’. Last year, this festival received global recognition when UNESCO honoured it as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, a milestone made possible by these heroes & paras collectively, who have worked relentlessly over decades to make their Pujos . They truly embody the heart and soul of Pujo festivities. In our 39th year of Sharad Shamman, we celebrate and pay tribute to these exceptional individuals through our heart-warming film."
“Durga Pujo is the only time of the year when the art of love and the love of art become one and the same. The days leading up to the big festival transforms into a celebratory workshop of laughter, inclusivity and creativity. Boundaries dissolve and differences get resolved when Pujo comes knocking on the door. That’s what we have tried to show and celebrate through this film. It is an homage to the festivity of creativity.”, said Sujoy Roy, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy.
