Beautiful is not how we look, instead it is what we do, asserts Mamaearth’s new spot

Mamaearth, a toxin-free personal care brand, has announced their latest campaign ‘Beautiful InDeed’ that is expected to reinvent the traditional definition of beauty.

“Over the years, beauty has been accepted as only external looks and this definition has been passed down over centuries. However, Mamaearth endeavors to turn this concept around and redefine beauty as an act of goodness; big or small, that goes beyond just good looks. Having been committed to adding value to the society with a toxin-free product proposition, with this campaign the brand is challenging the norms that go beyond the conventional,” the company said.

Mamaearth announces the campaign by way of a digital film encapsulating the essence of the campaign. The film starts with a little girl named Jia, the central character of this campaign who has a birthmark on her face that doesn’t fit into the traditional mold of beauty. On her first day at school, she is not able to make friends and is forced to sit alone. When she returns home with a glum face, her mother sits her down and explains to her that good deeds are what makes us truly beautiful. The next day at school, she notices her classmates struggling to fix their ruined project and runs to help them. She is unable to complete her project, and when the teacher asks her about her project, the girl she helped, happily announces her as a part of their team. Being appreciated and accepted for her actions, Jia realizes that beautiful deeds are indeed the true essence and definition of beauty.

‘Every act of Goodness makes us truly beautiful’ is the key message of the campaign. Mamaearth itself stands for this new definition of beauty by being Plastic Positive, Cruelty-free, and by planting 160,000+ trees through the Plant Goodness initiative. Their purpose of ‘Goodness Inside’ extends beyond their products to actions that could make the world a better place for future generations.

Speaking about the campaign, Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Mamaearth said, “More often than we realize, we fall prey to the most conventional norms of beauty and classify people as beautiful basis their external features, however, innately we all know that what makes someone charming, or endearing are their actions, and we have tried to relay the same sentiment through the film. The campaign ‘Beautiful InDeed’ aligns perfectly with all the values we truly believe in. From day one we have built the brand on the premise that we want our products to be free of toxins and full of natural goodness. This is what makes every Mamaearth product truly beautiful because we make the effort to capture only the goodness inside.”

Gaurav Arora, Co-founder, Social Panga, said, “Mamaearth has always believed in goodness in the choices we make. And the campaign puts this purpose to action. Through #BeautifulInDeed, we wish to position Mamaearth as a purpose-driven brand which values actions and makes the consumers feel like they are a part of something bigger. The brand film is the emotional journey of a young girl who learns that being beautiful is actually in the actions we choose to do. The film perfectly establishes the thought that beauty indeed lies in what you do, not how you look. By telling the story of a little girl, we hope to provoke thought across age groups, and hopefully add more meaning to the word “beautiful”.

Beautiful is not ‘How we look’, instead it is ‘What we do’. With the launch of “Beautiful InDeed” campaign, Mamaearth has taken its first step in redefining Beauty, from looking pretty to reflections of goodness in our actions.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)