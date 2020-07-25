Bausch + Lomb India launches campaign for daily disposable contact lenses

Bausch + Lomb’s latest “Be Always Ready” campaign showcases people in situations that require them to be ready in no time, highlighting the ease and smooth transition that the new range of lenses brings to its users on a shoestring budget.

The narrative of the digital ads is executed in a way that would resonate with the youth and continue to build upon the brand ethos that iconnect has nurtured over the years through their campaigns and communication.

Commenting on the launch and the campaign, Sanjay Bhutani, MD, Bausch + Lomb India said, “Innovation and consumer focus have always been at the core of the products and solutions offered by Bausch + Lomb. Thus, it is essential for us to closely monitor consumer behavior and their evolving palette to bridge those gaps with our tailor-made offerings. The youth, today, is not only spontaneous but also practical in their approach. iconnect® is a brand for the youth. With the availability of daily disposable varietal, we are offering our users the convenience of a new pair of contact lenses every time, at a pocket-friendly price. We firmly believe that the approach taken in the ad campaign successfully delivers this message to our consumers.”

Chandni Shah, COO – Kinnect, the digital agency behind the campaign said, “With 'Be Always Ready' campaign, we wanted to create an experience in which millennials could participate, devise content that encourages product usage, and align the brand's communications with the likes of the youth. Despite their purchasing power, the youth today is focused on saving. Hence to launch Bausch + Lomb's iconnect®️ daily disposable contact lenses - a perfect product to cater to their spontaneity and convenience - we conceptualised a campaign that resonates with their hassle-free lifestyles.”

The campaign which went live over last week, saw a digital release and was seen across Bausch + Lomb India’s social media platforms.