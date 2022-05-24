Bata India unveils campaign featuring Disha Patani

Bata India has announced the launch of its new versatile 24x7 Casual Collection. The collection launch is marked by a 360-degree campaign titled ‘It’s Got To Be Bata’, starring Bata India’s new brand ambassador and actor Disha Patani.



The campaign has been conceptualized by Contract Advertising lives up to the proposition of versatile 24X7 casual collection as it follows Disha to effortlessly step into different roles she dons during the day.

What further gives this campaign a unique edge is the catchy lyrics “It’s Got To be Bata” of the background score that has been penned by the renowned lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya.



Commenting on the new TVC, Gunjan Shah, M.D. and CEO, Bata India Limited said: “Casualisation has become a big trend over the last couple of years. Consumers now seek styles that are versatile enough to take them through multiple occasions in a day. Multifunctional footwear, therefore, has become more relevant for women today and Bata is introducing footwear that merges active and leisurewear attributes. The 24x7 Casual Collection is curated keeping in mind the various roles that women play throughout the day for which they need versatile casual shoes to effortlessly move from one occasion to another. It features Bata, Bata Red Label, Bata Comfit and Naturalizer brands, with artisanal styled heels, wedges & trendy sneakers with hues of colors that can be matched with any occasion, anytime, anywhere. The new campaign features our new brand ambassador Disha Patani, and we hope to attract younger audiences who seek outdoors-inspired benefits, while still wanting a fashion-driven aesthetic that works well for the city life.”



Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, Chief Creative Officer – Contract India, said, “Over the last few years, we have seen Bata transition to a fashion-forward brand with product lines that are in sync with the latest of trends – be it casuals or sneakers or formals. With this campaign, we had an interesting opportunity of taking the brand journey forward. From the journey that started with Surprisingly Bata campaign in 2018, it was time to take a more confident and bolder stance. Association with Disha has helped bringing about this transition, she personifies the attributes that we want Bata to represent today - stylish, glam, young, more confident and bold. The campaign is beautifully supported by lyrics crafted by Amitabh Bhattacharya, one of India’s ace lyricist.”



Amitabh Bhattacharya, Lyricist Playback, said, “Bata has been a part of our life since childhood. So, when the brand team approached me, I was naturally excited to be associated with this iconic brand and be able to contribute towards its growth. Bata was launching a new range of womens’ shoes that were versatile and could be worn to multiple occasions and wanted my help in crafting a jingle for this launch campaign. While writing, I made sure that the lyrics resonate with the young Indian women of today. The jingle had to be catchy and hummable and also deliver a certain attitude & confidence. That's why the refrain, Bata Nahi Toh Aur Kya? It's Got To Be Bata!”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)