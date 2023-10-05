Bata launches athleisure clothing under ‘Power Apparel’

Bata India, a footwear retailer, has announced the expansion of its product portfolio in activewear and athleisure clothing with the launch of ‘Power Acti-Wear’. With a focus on comfort and contemporary style, the clothing range will offer the latest innovation and technology to fitness enthusiasts under Bata’s flagship athleisure brand ‘Power’, the company said.

“Power has been known for its dynamic range of performance-driven footwear and with the launch of Power Apparel, the brand aims to amalgamate cutting-edge innovation with fashion forward designs. The collection offers a range of t-shirts, shorts & tracks that seamlessly blend functionality and styling. The Power Acti-Wear range is designed to aid fitness enthusiasts to pursue the activity of their choice with comfort. The apparel range comes with technologies like Qik-Dry, Acti-Vent, Acti-Stretch and Feather Tech that enable quick sweat absorption, higher air circulation, perfect stretch and light weight to enhance performance while ensuring a comfortable workout experience,” read a press release.

Speaking on the launch, Olivier Heck, Global Athleisure brands Director, said, “Power Acti-Wear is not just a clothing line; it is Power’s commitment to pushing boundaries. By combining our expertise in innovation with our passion for style, we are setting up a new benchmark in the world of performance and athleisure. Power is synonymous with fitness, and now with Apparel, we are not just introducing clothing; we are introducing a powerful lifestyle.”

