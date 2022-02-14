Bail Kolhu spreads the message of ‘duty to vote thoughtfully' through its campaign

To choose the right candidate, this election season, BL Agro, an FMCG company, through its signature brand, Bail Kolhu announced its latest social media campaign #ChunoSahi, on all social media platforms. ‘ChunoSahi’ means choose right as Bail Kolhu tries to advocate the cause specially amongst young voters to select the right candidate for the country.

The campaign is strategically designed during this election season where the brand aims to spread the message of ‘duty to vote thoughtfully’ to the young voters. The objective of the campaign is to create an awareness around the importance of voting, especially for first time voters. It portrays how a mother educates her young son to select the right candidate for the country, the way she chooses pure and quality edible oil from the market to keep the family healthy.

Commenting about this initiative, Ashish Khandelwal, Managing Director, BL Agro, said, “we are the fastest growing brands in the market and our brand Bail Kolhu, is the synonym for purity and quality. This campaign ‘ChunoSahi is aligned with our brand’s identity and message to our consumers. We want to show consumers through this digital campaign how selecting the right thing can make a huge difference. We hope young voters will be encouraged to make the right choice”.

The campaign is ideated and conceptualized by our agency Leads Brand Connect, which has given full justice to the message in a subtle way, adds, Khandelwal.

BL Argo has launched this engaging election campaign for the brand Bail Kolhu and is planning to take the company to the next level through aggressive marketing strategies and brand positioning, resulting in consumer awareness on BL Agro’s products across India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)