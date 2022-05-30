Baggit celebrates ordinary women doing extraordinary things in its latest campaign
The #ForeverResilient campaign features true stories of a doctor's COVID journey and a banker who has gone above and beyond to assist others
"A lot of brands have been eulogizing women and talking about women power, gender equality, or women achieving greater things like becoming successful entrepreneurs or climbing an Everest.
But Baggit has focused on an innate quality that is an integral part of almost every woman's personality irrespective of her background or profession. It's her sheer Resilience which lets her achieve extraordinary things even in everyday life. We have covered real stories of resilient women. We are simply becoming their spokesperson so that these powerful stories reach maximum people. In today's world where everything is governed by digital and social media, people want to consume authentic and real content. "
Mahuya Chaturvedi, SBU Head, Baggit India
The campaign now features two true stories: a doctor's COVID journey and a banker who has gone above and beyond to assist others. The campaign, which attempts to encourage more women to share their tales, has gotten a huge response.
Nina Lekhi, Founder & MD, Baggit India.
Baggit urges all women to share their Stories of Resilience via Instagram handle @baggitindia
