Ayushmann Khurrana talks of his love for travel in Club Mahindra digital campaign

In the digital film ‘Mai Phir Aunga’, Ayushmann professes his love for India and its multi-dimensional attractions

Club Mahindra has come up with a digital campaign #LoveIndiaSeeIndia. With the ‘India Dekho’ initiative, Club Mahindra calls upon people to share their favourite holiday destinations in India and relive memories, while staying indoors.

The campaign features Ayushmann Khurrana who is seen sharing an evocative message online, through the digital film ‘Mai Phir Aunga’.

In the video, the actor professes his love for India and its multi-dimensional attractions – the beautiful terrains, mesmerising experiences, mouth-watering cuisines – and his deep desire to be back and enjoy all of these.

Talking about the campaign, Ramin Saherwala, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited, says, “All of us have fond memories of our favourite travel destinations and experiences, and it is during these times that there is a sense of nostalgia about them. This film builds a resonance with the audience and evokes a strong desire to relive their travel memories and recreate magical moments with their loved ones.”