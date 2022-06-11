Ayushmann Khurrana & Piyush Mishra celebrate Father’s Day with The Man Company

The Man Company has come up with a campaign #GiftYourDadAHug on the occasion of Father’s Day. The campaign talks about filling the void in this pure relationship with warmth, love, gratitude and respect.

The Man Company, India's leading homegrown men's grooming essential brand, is once again ready to incite gentlemen to let go of hesitation and chase what the heart wants. Relinquish the cold inhibitions that make it difficult for a son to express love for his father in the most natural way. This Father's Day, join forces with The Man Company, go beyond monosyllabic answers or ceremonial gifts, and give your fathers a true, pure and honest hug.

The Man Company collaborated with Hashtag Orange to create a beautiful and soul-stirring video of which the script and the lyrics have been written by Bhavdeep Singh, Senior Creative Director, The Man Company.

The Man Company's robust social media campaign will include a fun contest where men can share the most memorable moments with their fathers and shower them with immense love. The social media campaign has already started, and the exclusive film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana is now live.

On the campaign, Ayushmann said: “I like to work on stories that I connect with. The Man Company’s #GiftYourDadAHug is definitely one such story. It narrates every aspect of the relationship between father and son, the awkwardness, the unresolved, the sarcasm, but in the end, it all garlands into a beautiful story. Like all The Man Company films, the Father’s Day film too will surely make you think, and act.”

Hitesh Dhingra, Founder, The Man Company said, "The Man Company's #GiftYourDadAHug campaign is exceptionally close to our hearts. As men, we often get alienated from our fathers while growing up. From calling them our heroes and riding on their shoulders, we stop talking to them altogether unless it's about Cricket or Football, investment, job, or our mother's whereabouts. So, this Father's Day, we decided to rekindle the love between a father and son with a soulful and delightful campaign #GiftYourDadAHug. We simply want men to get out of their comfort zones, hug their fathers, eliminate all hesitation, awkwardness, and silly thoughts, and just tie together the strong and pure bond of a father and son."

