Ayushmann Khurrana endorses Pine Labs Pay Later

The actor features in a new campaign that talks about the simplicity of availing Pay Later EMI purchase option at offline stores

Merchant commerce platform Pine Labs has roped in actor Ayushmann Khurrana for a new ad film. In this film, the actor depicts the simplicity of availing Pay Later EMI purchase option at offline stores powered by Pine Labs Point of Sale (PoS) terminals.

Commenting on the campaign insight, Jerry Williams, Vice President, Marketing, said, “We've all been enjoying the convenience of paying later since our childhood and availing it now on the Pine Labs terminals is as easy and seamless. Instant, paperless and ubiquitous. These terminals can convert any mode of digital payment into EMIs of 3, 6, 9, 12 months, without the complication of subscribing to any additional cards or apps.

The ‘baad mein’ or ‘I will pay later’ nod has been used in the ad as an interesting creative device which we feel will resonate with audiences across age groups and geographies to land the message that Pine Labs makes these solutions simple and accessible to all businesses and their customers. And no better personality to endorse this exciting in-store digital Pay Later proposition than the versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana who enjoys an incredible connect with the masses across age groups.”

“On the heels of the Pine Labs corporate brand refresh, we highlight BNPL as the first among many solutions that bring to all entrepreneurs the power of our robust fintech platform that enables them to deliver the best world-class retail experiences to their end consumers, driving affordability, delight and loyalty,” added Jerry Williams.

"It is not every day that you get to connect with something purposeful that makes a difference in people's lives. Pine Labs' Pay Later is a campaign I connected with instantly and one that I wholeheartedly support. I feel it is wonderful that customers can, with a single swipe, instantly convert their purchase into EMIs of their choice. The fact that Pine Labs Pay Later is available across electronic and non-electronic categories, makes it an irresistible option for shoppers. I had fun shooting for this ad film and I hope everybody enjoys it," says Ayushmann Khurrana.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)