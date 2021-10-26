Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte urge fans to be Diwali ready with Daniel Wellington

Swedish watch and accessories brand Daniel Wellington is all set to welcome the festive season with brand ambassadors, Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte. The duo recently greeted their fans on social media and welcomed the festival of lights with Daniel Wellington's specially curated collection of timepieces and accessories.

"A very happy Diwali to all my fans. This festival is a very important family affair. While being together with the whole family, eating good food and wearing traditional clothes take precedence, we also, like others, look forward to exchanging gifts. Daniel Wellington's elegant gifting options are great as you can never go wrong with DW's Iconic Link range or exquisite jewelry pieces. I am happy to unveil this new range with you so you can delight your loved ones," said Ayushmann Khurrana, Brand Ambassador, Daniel Wellington.

Daniel Wellington, Brand Ambassador Radhika Apte said, "I am super thrilled to be celebrating Diwali with a brand that is so close to my heart. There are so many options to choose from, for yourself and for your loved ones; my definite go-to brand for personal gifts. I love using colors to express myself, and my personal favorite is the Petite Amber. Another favorite is the fashionable Elevation ring and necklace which I wear regularly; the bold geometric elements create an illusion of several rings stacked together. I could go on, this is just the beginning of my list."

