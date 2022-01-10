Axis Mutual Fund launches ‘ELSSHaiNa’ campaign

Axis Mutual Fund has unveiled its new campaign for the upcoming tax season called #ELSSHaiNa. The investor education campaign aims to reiterate the importance of investing in ELSS (Equity Linked Savings Schemes that offer tax benefits under section 80C of the Income Tax Act) as a preferred and hassle-free option to save on tax.

Chandresh Nigam, MD & CEO, Axis AMC said, “At Axis AMC, we have always upheld the importance of Responsible Investing. As money managers, it is our duty to not only educate investors about the significance of investing in quality assets over the long term but also help them grow wealth while saving on tax in an efficient manner. ELSS is an option that is known to all investors. But without having spent the adequate time to optimize the right tax planning solution, investors often make hasty decisions and miss out on the most logical and easy option.”

The new campaign builds on the insight that the tax season can be anxiety-inducing, only if you have not planned well in advance. Through a series of three films, #ELSSHaiNa aims to make investors realise that at any given point in their lives, investing in ELSS for tax saving should be a ‘no-brainer’ option. The films use humour as a tool to highlight how planning for tax via ELSS is simple and hassle-free.

In the first film, the protagonist is aware that he needs to plan for the tax-saving season. He has taken the advice of several people around him but has still reached no desirable solution (Link - https://youtu.be/JwaLZz_U0QU)

In the second film, a newly married couple is can’t seem to decide on their honeymoon destination despite the multiple suggestions by their family members (Link - https://youtu.be/Qp9H3uQ-V-g)

On the other hand, in the third film, the key character is confused over what to gift an extended cousin for their wedding (Link - https://youtu.be/XR8764psAN8)

All three films tie back to the proposition that all these aforementioned decisions seem worrying at best. But, when it comes to tax planning, “Sochna Kya Hai?”, because “#ELSSHaiNa”.

Raghav Iyengar, Chief Business Officer, Axis AMC asserted, “Thanks to the continued efforts by MF industry, ELSS has started to gain widespread acceptance amongst the investor community. However, tax planning is still viewed as a strenuous and chaotic task. We need more awareness initiatives and campaigns such as ours, will be instrumental in connecting with the wider masses. The three distinct narratives of #ELSSHaiNa focus on capturing investment sentiment across age categories, genders, geographies. Furthermore, Axis Mutual Fund’s 360-degree approach for the campaign will leverage the power of digital, TV, radio, and the print medium to resonate and engage with the target audience.”

