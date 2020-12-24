CRIC

Australian cricket umpires to carry deodorant ads under their arms

Cricket Australia forges partnership with antiperspirant brand Rexona

Updated: Dec 24, 2020 6:30 PM
rexona

Cricket Australia has announced a partnership with the Australian deodorant and antiperspirant brand Rexona, according to media reports.

As part of the partnership, umpires in Australia’s Big Bash League will reportedly sport Rexona’s branding under their arms. Sporting the brand logo under the arms would mean that the world will see it every time the umpires raise their arms to signal a six or a bye.

According to reports, Rexona, a Unilever product, says it has begun the process of trademarking “pit-vertising” as it seeks to find fresh space in a format of the game already full of branding.

