IMG Reliance wins global mandate to market Cricket Australia’s Virtual Inventory rights

Sports marketing firm IMG Reliance has won the global mandate to market Cricket Australia’s ‘Virtual Inventory’ rights after a competitive bid process concluded recently.

IMG-Reliance will be the exclusive global agency for Cricket Australia to bring on board brand partners for the virtual inventory that features in the television coverage available to viewers outside of Australia, including the Indian subcontinent.

IMG Reliance now has the mandate of representing Cricket Australia for the forthcoming Indian tour in December, which includes 4 Tests, 3 ODI’s and 3 T20’s. The India tour of Australia, scheduled for later this year, will mark the commencement of cricketing season in Australia after the long break forced due to the pandemic.



Stephanie Beltrame, Executive General Manager, Broadcasting & Commercial at Cricket Australia said: “The upcoming Dettol T20, Dettol ODI and Vodafone Test series’ between Australia and India is one of the most eagerly anticipated in world cricket this year. This unique new sponsorship opportunity will provide a powerful platform for brands to connect with a vast worldwide audience. We’re thrilled to be partnering with IMG Reliance who have a proven track record in developing and selling cricket sponsorship opportunities, particularly in the sub-continent.”



Says Nikhil Bardia, Head of Sponsorship Sales, IMG Reliance, “We are delighted at having been selected by Cricket Australia to market this marquee inventory for their home series properties. IMG Reliance shares CA’s vision for this powerful inventory and we are confident of fulfilling the expectations through our new partnership.”



“Having become India’s largest sports marketing firm, this partnership is testament to IMG Reliance’s rising stature as a global sports firm,” Bardia added.



Cricket Australia, for the first time will introduce the new concept for its international fixtures starting year 2020. The Australian boards’ plans to create the additional categories in form of end of wicket pitch mats and mid-wicket pitch mats opens up opportunities for brands to associate with the targeted audience for specific series. Visible during live play and accessible only to select brands, this will be among the most premium offerings available to brands in India this year.