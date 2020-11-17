Asian Paints comes up with quirky ad for TruStar

Asian Paints has launched a campaign for the launch of their latest range of specialized sanding paper brand – TruStar. The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Tonic Worldwide.

The campaign stems from the research with 'Gipsi', the HI + AI research division of Tonic Worldwide. The core target group for the product is painters and contractors.

Celebrating this trait of being a perfectionist, the team stitched a series of films centered around the core idea of ‘Starting Right’ and ‘Perfection’. And so, came about Mr. Perfect Parimal - a fun character devised for a digital video series campaign who routinely whips out his go-to, trusted TruStar sandpaper. He smoothens big, small, odd and uneven objects in his daily life as he is obsessed with perfection. The protagonist, Mr. Perfect Parimal, reflects the consumer’s emotions and aspirations for perfection using delightful hyperbole.

The product and brand message was launched through 7 videos in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam on YouTube, Facebook platforms like Trucaller, Whatsapp and Indiamarket - the primary digital footprints of the audience.