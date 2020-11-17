CRIC

Asian Paints comes up with quirky ad for TruStar

The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Tonic Worldwide

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 17, 2020 11:08 AM
Asian Paints

Asian Paints has launched a campaign for the launch of their latest range of specialized sanding paper brand – TruStar. The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Tonic Worldwide.

The campaign stems from the research with 'Gipsi', the HI + AI research division of Tonic Worldwide. The core target group for the product is painters and contractors.
Celebrating this trait of being a perfectionist, the team stitched a series of films centered around the core idea of ‘Starting Right’ and ‘Perfection’. And so, came about Mr. Perfect Parimal - a fun character devised for a digital video series campaign who routinely whips out his go-to, trusted TruStar sandpaper. He smoothens big, small, odd and uneven objects in his daily life as he is obsessed with perfection. The protagonist, Mr. Perfect Parimal, reflects the consumer’s emotions and aspirations for perfection using delightful hyperbole.

The product and brand message was launched through 7 videos in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam on YouTube, Facebook platforms like Trucaller, Whatsapp and Indiamarket - the primary digital footprints of the audience.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Asian paints Tonic worldwide TruStar Mr. Perfect Parimal
Show comments
You May Also Like
HDFC

HDFC Bank launches campaign to fight cyber frauds
3 hours ago

Facebook

Facebook unveils short film to celebrate the spirit of Diwali
1 day ago

HP

HP’s ‘Ye Diwali Dil Wali’ ad highlights role of technology in creating lasting impact
22 hours ago