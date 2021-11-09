Arjun Kapoor features in toothsi’s latest campaign

At-home smile makeover service, toothsi, has teamed up with actor Arjun Kapoor, for their latest campaign on Clear Aligners. toothsi is leveraging the campaign to enlighten young Indian customers about how fortunate they are to have the choice of using clear aligners instead of conventional metal braces.

The advertisement, titled 'You're lucky, there's toothsi,' portrays Arjun Kapoor voicing his dissatisfaction with having to wear the inconvenient metal braces as a youngster, which lead to a bunch of insecurities and self-esteem issues in his teenage life.

“The campaign takes an innovative and out-of-box approach, which is currently attracting a lot of buzz in the advertising business. It is unusual for a renowned celebrity to disclose his or her vulnerabilities and insecurities to their viewers, and it is precisely this element that makes Arjun Kapoor's commercial realistic. The audiences were flabbergasted to witness the calm and composed actor lose his temper and cause a fuss on set and the footage instantly made rounds on social media sites. In the commercial, Arjun Kapoor recounts how metal retainers made his childhood days agonizing, and how it would have been a piece of cake if he had the option of using toothsi’s clear aligners instead,” the company said.

Commenting on the campaign with actor Arjun Kapoor, toothsi Co-Founder and CEO - Dr. Arpi Mehta said in a statement, “With this campaign, the role of toothsi is much more significant than ever. Bracket tightening, wire replacements, and orthodontic appointments aren't something that today's youngsters look forward to. Nevertheless, with the arrival of toothsi's smile makeover, straightening their teeth has gone from a dreaded necessity to a form of self-care. Since the foundation of toothsi, we have worked diligently to eliminate the problems surrounding conventional braces and offer customers with a solution that is contemporary, hassle-free, and more appealing to a wider audience while offering services in the comfort of their own homes. toothsi is committed to delivering a best-in-class blend of orthodontics and technology that will dismantle the traditional concept of braces.“

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)