Apollo Tyres celebrates the spirit of Raksha Bandhan with a heartwarming film
The film beautifully encapsulates how the festival resonates with people from all walks of life, reaffirming the belief that the spirit of protection knows no boundaries
Raksha Bandhan, the cherished festival that symbolizes the bond of protection and care, is an occasion celebrated with zeal and fervor across India. This year, Apollo Tyres has unveiled a heartwarming short film that captures the essence of Raksha Bandhan in a unique and inclusive way. "Raksha Bandhan is for everyone. Even Those Who Play the Part," the film beautifully narrates a story that goes beyond the conventional notion of the festival. While Raksha Bandhan is widely known for celebrating the special connection between brothers and sisters, this film explores the profound meaning it holds for everyone, even those who seemingly play peripheral roles in our lives.
In the film, a young girl embarks on her journey home on Raksha Bandhan day. However, her path takes an unexpected turn when she finds herself pursued by a truck, leaving her feeling uneasy. As fate would have it, her car suddenly breaks down, leaving her stranded in an isolated area along the highway. To her astonishment, the very truck driver she had apprehended as a potential threat emerges as her unexpected savior. Through their shared experiences and mutual support, they come to realize that the spirit of Raksha Bandhan transcends traditional boundaries, encompassing all who embody its essence.
Apollo Tyres seeks to emphasize that the essence of Raksha Bandhan is deeply embedded in its commitment to ensuring safety and security on every journey, read a press release.
Don't give up on creativity, just draw a line: DoCA to adland
Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs, spoke about consumer protection with respect to advertising at the launch of ASCI Academy
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 2:25 PM | 3 min read
On Monday, the Advertising Standards Council of India unveiled the ASCI Academy, a pioneering initiative poised to amplify the advertising industry's capacity to create more responsible and progressive advertising campaigns. This platform embeds self-regulation right at the point of the inception of advertisements. Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs spoke about consumer protection with regard to advertising and the various initiatives being taken.
Introducing the role of DoCA, Singh said, “We do four things - first is inflation management, especially in terms of commodities; the second is protecting the interests of consumers. We assure quantity and quality, which is also our third aspect to look after.”
“When we talk of ease of doing business, especially what we are discussing today (advertising), there is always a potential of conflict between facilitating something and protecting the rights of consumers. We have to strike a balance”, he said.
He continued, “We don’t want you to give up your creativity, we want you to draw a line. We love creativity but will keep annoying you if you cross the line.”
In continuation of telling us about what DoCA does to protect the consumers, Singh said, “The fourth we have is consumer protection, we have 800 at each district, state and one at the national level. We have a national helpline, you can dial 1915 and engage with us, in many other ways we respond now in 17 languages and that is why, the complaints have gone up because of the accessibility. We get about a lakh complaints every month.”
“The number of complaints with regards to e-commerce has increased 5-fold in the last 5 years. From 8% now it has grown to 40%. Everybody is always ready to take consumers for a ride, which is why it is more important to protect consumer rights. During COVID, India’s two largest companies said that by using our paint, there would be no COVID, Who were they fooling?”
He also gave an example of Uber, “I will give an example of Uber, our Australian counterpart called us up that we are investigating Uber because their algorithm is tweaked in favor or against the consumer who going from point A to point B daily.”, and they found the same in Indian scenario and asked the company to correct it.
Singh spoke about Greenwashing, he said, “Just because a product is coming in a recycled bag doesn’t mean it gets recycled, just because there is the green logo, doesn’t mean it is organic.”
While concluding his speech, Singh said, “Let’s be sincere to the consumer. Because as Mahatma Gandhi said - The consumer is the king."
With inputs from Tanzila Shaikh
Advertising is about reaching consumers through credibility: Rohit Jawa
The CEO & MD of HUL was addressing the ASCI conference in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 6:24 PM | 2 min read
Rohit Jawa, CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), on Monday, highlighted the importance of credibility in advertising in the digital age and shed light on how marketers can leverage technology to resonate with evolving consumer behaviour.
“Today, advertising is no longer restricted to written words or moving images. With consumers moving online and entering the world of AI, advertising too, has gone digital. Be it through digital ads or OTT or metaverse, advertising is about reaching consumers through credibility”, Jawa said. He was speaking at the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) conference held in Mumbai on Monday.
During his address, Jawa spoke about the need for self-regulation in advertising and how important it is for brands and marketers today. He said that self-regulation ensures ads can continue to be honest, truthful, decent, safe, and fair. "The need for regulation in advertising has become more in the digital age. Self-regulation can truly benefit everyone- policymakers, consumers, the advertising ecosystem, and the society at large", Jawa further added.
Lauding the role of ASCI in maintaining credibility and transparency, Jawa said, "ASCI has successfully propagated self-regulation in advertising and made various processes transparent, backed by both technical and judicial experts. With high compliance scores, the body has demonstrated that self-regulation can indeed be a workable model that balances creativity with responsibility".
"ASCI, over the years, has shown that self-regulation takes deep roots into the advertising and marketing fraternity", he further added.
The ASCI today unveiled the ASCI Academy, a pioneering initiative poised to amplify the advertising industry's capacity to create more responsible and progressive advertising campaigns. This platform embeds self-regulation right at the point of the inception of advertisements.
Multiple stakeholders come together to form ASCI Academy
Government, consumer bodies, academic institutions, industry associations and corporations come onboard
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 4:48 PM | 4 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) proudly unveils the ASCI Academy, a pioneering initiative poised to amplify the advertising industry's capacity to create more responsible and progressive advertising campaigns. Building upon ASCI's established corrective role which comes alive post ad publication, this pioneering platform embeds self-regulation right at the point of the inception of advertisements.
“In today's digital landscape, characterized by brief campaign durations and a surge in number of advertisers, the ASCI Academy is positioned to empower current and future industry professionals including influencers and students with a foundational understanding of advertising regulations, ensuring ethical practices from the outset,” read a press release.
The ASCI Academy's core mission is to cultivate a cohort of advertising professionals dedicated to upholding responsibility in advertising, ultimately upholding consumer trust in brands.
The academy strategically consolidates ASCI's extensive thought leadership and educational programs under one comprehensive umbrella. The academy's spectrum of programs caters to diverse needs, spanning online, in-person, and hybrid formats. From e-learning modules to topical webinars, from deep-diving masterclasses on regulatory nuances to enhancing teaching skills through faculty development programs, the academy covers it all. Additionally, influencer certification programs ensure responsible endorsement practices, while consumer education initiatives foster informed choices. Through sustained training and research efforts, the ASCI Academy remains steadfast in its commitment to engage stakeholders in the preventive aspects of self-regulation. The ASCI Academy brings together stakeholders united by a shared belief in responsible advertising practices. The Academy has over 50 founding partners and supporters including Cipla Health Limited, Coca-Cola India Private Limited, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, Diageo India, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, Nestlé India Limited, PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt Ltd., Procter & Gamble Home Products Private Limited, several leading universities and colleges, prominent Civil society organizations such as Mumbai Grahak Panchayat, Consumer Voice, CUTS, CMS and others, and, industry bodies like the ISA, AAAI, IAA and ISWAI, as well as research insight organizations.
Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs said “I congratulate ASCI on the launch of the ASCI Academy. In the digital age, preventive actions need strong impetus and encouragement, and the training of industry professionals – current and future is an important systemic intervention. The Department of Consumer Affairs is supportive of such efforts by the advertising self-regulator to foster a culture of responsibility in the advertising industry. We hope that the advertising industry engages deeply with the Academy programs to make their teams better trained and educated on the aspects of advertising regulations.”
Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, who is part of the ASCI Academy’s Apex Council said, “Many congratulations to ASCI on the launch of the ASCI Academy. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has always supported self-regulatory mechanisms in the media and entertainment industry. We hope that the resources and support by the Academy would be extremely useful for the online advertisers and platforms.”
Addressing the opening of the academy, NS Rajan, Chairman, ASCI, said: “While ASCI has always had a strong corrective mechanism, we also wanted to harmonise the dynamic interplay between creativity and responsibility and address the broader consequences of advertising on society at large. The ASCI Academy is a big step in this direction which will facilitate a preventive footprint and shape an advertising ecosystem to help the industry to get it right.”
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, added, “With short campaign durations, it is important that attention is directed at the point of creation of ads, not just after they are published. When the only ads to hit the market are responsible and compliant, it is a win-win for both consumers and industry. Over the next three years ASCI Academy aims to train 100,000 current and emerging professionals through self-learning and on-campus workshops and sessions, besides programs for research and consumer education. This is a new chapter in self-regulation in India, and we are grateful to all our founding partners for supporting this vision. We hope to add several more believers in this agenda- this is just the beginning”.
Archies unveils ‘Alwaysthere’ campaign for Rakshabandhan
The campaign revolves around a relatable scenario of a brother wanting to do something special for his sister
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 1:06 PM | 1 min read
Archies has launched its latest brand campaign, titled “Alwaysthere,” just in time for the upcoming festival of Rakshabandhan. This campaign encapsulates the enduring bond between siblings, emphasizing the love that perseveres through the ups and downs of their relationship.
At the heart of the “Alwaysthere” campaign is the recognition that the connection between brothers and sisters is unlike any other. Instead of merely focusing on the fights and disagreements, the campaign spotlights the moments of love, compassion, and understanding that define this unique relationship.
The campaign's heart-warming video showcases a relatable scenario – a brother realizing the significance of Rakshabandhan and wanting to do something special for his sister. As he contemplates what to gift her, Archies' beloved brand mascot, AMA, inspires him with a nostalgic idea. The video beautifully captures the sentiment of the 90s generation, where gestures like repairing a cherished old doll or giving a heartfelt card were cherished acts of love.
“We are excited to launch the 'Alwaysthere' campaign, which resonates with the emotions and memories shared between siblings. Archies has always stood for meaningful connections and genuine expressions of love, and this campaign captures that essence perfectly,” said Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director of Archies.
Sebi tells registered entities to cut ties with unregistered finfluencers
The regulator has strictly asked financial advisors to register themselves for future collaborations and adhere to the rules
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 9:04 AM | 4 min read
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on August 25 released a consultation paper on the association of SEBI-registered intermediaries and regulated entries with unregistered entities including influencers. The regulator body has advised all registered financial entities to cut ties with registered financial influencers and investment advisors (IAs).
The paper said, "In recent times, activities of financial influencers (‘finfluencers’) have attracted wide public and media attention. These finfluencers are usually unregistered entities providing catchy content, information, and advice on various financial topics to their several followers. While some of them may be genuine educators, many of them are effectively unregistered and unauthorized Investment Advisers (IAs) or Research Analysts (RAs). A separate consultation paper proposes a unique fee payment platform for registered IAs and RAs that should help investors identify, isolate and avoid unregistered entities/finfluencers. Other unregistered entities/finfluencers may be effectively enticing their followers to purchase products, services, or securities in return for undisclosed compensation from platforms or producers. This paper seeks to restrict the association of SEBI registered intermediaries/regulated entities with such unregistered finfluencers, to curb the flow of such compensation."
The growing trend of financial influencers, commonly referred to as ‘finfluencers’, doling out half-baked financial advice, and risking the hard-earned money of their followers has been an area of concern for the government's. Sebi had taken a stand to regulate the unorganized sector and bring a semblance of order.
In light of these updates, ASCI in its new guidelines has said finfluencers operating within the BFSI realm, can now offer investment-related advice only after being registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Their registration number must be prominently displayed alongside their name and qualifications. For other financial advice, influencers must possess appropriate credentials such as a license from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), be qualified as a chartered accountant, hold a company secretaryship, etc. Moreover, they are expected to adhere to all disclosure prerequisites as stipulated by financial sector regulators from time to time.
Here's what Sebi is proposing with the recent regulations with finfluencers -
Limiting the association of Sebi-registered intermediaries/regulated entities and their agents/representatives with unregistered entities (including influencers)
- Besides undertaking enforcement action against unregistered finfluencers who breach SEBI regulations, this paper propose s to disrupt the revenue model for such finfluencers, so that the perverse incentives in the ecosystem reduce.
No SEBI registered intermediaries/regulated entities or their agents/representatives shall, directly or indirectly, have any association/relationship in any form, whether monetary or non-monetary, for any promotion or advertisement of their services/products, with any unregistered entities ( including finfluencers).
- Entities registered/regulated by SEBI or stock exchanges or AMFI shall not share any confidential information of their clients with any unregistered entities.
- Finfluencers registered with SEBI or stock exchanges or AMFI in any capacity shall display their appropriate registration number, contact details, investor grievance redressal helpline, and make appropriate disclosure and disclaimer on any posts.They shall also fully adhere to the code of conduct under the terms of their relevant registration.
- Such entities shall comply with the advertisement guidelines issued by SEBI, stock exchanges and SEBI recognised supervisory body from time to time.
- SEBI registered intermediaries /regulated entities shall not pay any trailing commission based on the number of referrals as referral fee.
- Limited referrals from retail clients, and payment of fees for such limited referrals by stockbrokers shall be allowed.
- SEBI registered intermediaries shall take active measures to dissociate themselves from any unregistered entity using their name, product or service. They shall take necessary action to bring it to the notice of enforcement agency concerned to take appropriate action, including filing case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code,1860 for impersonation and fraud, etc. as may be applicable.
EFGH Brand Innovations unveils campaign for LXS Moonshine with invitation to ‘moon’
The integrated campaign has been designed to launch Lectrix EV’s limited edition LXS Moonshine to commemorate India’s historic journey to moon
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 7:28 PM | 2 min read
Paying a tribute to the success of Chandrayaan-3, Lectrix EV has launched a special-edition electric scooter LXS Moonshine.
The company said the special edition will be limited to exactly 384 units – a nod to the distance between earth and moon – 384,400 kilometers: An LXS Moonshine for every 1 lakh kilometers.
The EV's launch is being aimed to inspire people to set and achieve personal goals, reflecting the ambition and technology behind India's space mission.
For the launch, the company has unveiled a campaign created by EFGH Brand Innovations. The integrated campaign invited people to post their aspirations on Instagram – asking people “What’s Your Moon?”. Once a fan writes his or her goal or ambition, the post “takes off” and lands on a virtual moon on the site - https://whatsyourmoon.lectrixev.com/.
GM Marketing of Lectrix EV, Mainak Bag said, “Brands today need to be culturally relevant and current. It’s not enough to just produce great products. That’s how we looked at 23rd August. The India post-23rd August will be a different India, where science and exploration become reasons for self-belief and national pride. This is a momentous occasion. LXS Moonshine is a tangible way for people to remember and cherish this moment.”
Emmanuel Upputuru, Founder and Creative Chairman, EFGH Brand Innovations, said, “This is not just one more social post which is a part of moment marketing. It is walking the talk to allow customers to celebrate this landmark moment by actually offering a product that people can be proud to own. So, we designed a special look for the LXS Moonshine including a special badge. Riding the LXS Moonshine is like wearing a badge of pride. We want to introduce into the culture “what’s your moon?”, as the new “what’s your goal?” - Each aspiration is a “moon” being chased by the audience. To see these moons on the actual picture of the moon on the website is going to be interesting”
Ranveer Singh's new film for NBA is a clarion call to India's basketball community
The campaign consists of a series of videos that will be released over the rest of the year to showcase the diversity of the basketball community in the country
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 7:10 PM | 2 min read
The National Basketball Association (NBA) today debuted #ThisIsBasketball, a new brand campaign in India starring actor and NBA Brand Ambassador for India Ranveer Singh to celebrate the game of basketball throughout the country. The campaign consists of a series of videos that will be released over the rest of the year to showcase the diversity of the basketball community in the country and capture the true essence of the sport – that the court is for everyone.
The first video, which was released today, is built around Singh’s passion and love for the game of basketball. Basketball fans throughout the country – including Singh – are featured on the court as they share what basketball means to them, highlighting its values and impact on culture. From achieving your goals to finding a common ground with others on the court, #ThisIsBasketball brings to light the different facets of the sport that inspire the next generation to play the game.
The video also features professional Indian players who are making a mark on the court such as Shireen Limaye and Raspreet Sidhu, current and former captains of the Indian women’s basketball team respectively, and former member of the India senior men’s basketball team Lalrina Renthlei. The powerful storytelling immerses the audience in the range of raw emotions that emerge on court – where every shot tells a story - and the vibrant culture that surrounds the basketball universe.
“As the NBA Brand Ambassador for India, Singh has been instrumental in building a highly engaged community of basketball enthusiasts. Through his support, he has amplified the visibility of the sport to help inspire individuals to play and watch the game of basketball. This video, which spotlights his influence in the community, is the first in a series which aims to highlight the momentum in basketball in India, underscoring the NBA’s dedication to empowering and supporting athletes across the country,” NBA said.
