AMFI releases 'Rishtey Nibhaana Sahi Hai' campaign for festive season

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has released a set of two new films for the festive season. Created by Mirum India, these take a slightly different course from other communications in the category. The narrative is around relationships, something that is relevant not just from a festive season point-of-view, but also from an investment one.

Says Juzer Tambawalla Director - Products & Marketing at Franklin Templeton India, member of the Digital Committee at AMFI, “When you look at any relationship, you understand that making it work isn't easy. There is a certain amount of commitment, dedication and patience required. Just like investments in Mutual Funds."

Elaborating further, Mohit Ahuja - Director (Brand Strategy & Client Services) said, “All investment communication typically speaks to the mind, as is logical. AMFI's long-running 'Mutual Fund Sahi Hai' campaign has beautifully simplified the logic. With this new 'Rishtey Nibhaana Sahi Hai' spin, we aim to speak to the heart and make MFs be seen in an endearing light too. This secondary campaign also gives us another umbrella to use as and when required and adds back to the original thought. And what better way to start than the festive season".

Speaking on the creative lens of the campaign, Naila Patel - ECD, Mirum says, "“When ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign launched, it almost seemed like an oxymoron. The only thing people knew or recollected about Mutual Fund communication was the disclaimer that said “It’s risky , be careful” in a complicated way. But the campaign changed it all and now Mutual Funds and Sahi Hai seem to have become synonymous with each other. Hence this reiteration of 'Sahi Hai' to other walks of life becomes very relevant and fluid."

The campaign looks to harp on 'unspoken' relationships, which are great to invest in and speak about too! These go beyond our normal circle of family and friends. The campaign looks at relationships that give joy, peace, excitement, hope, strength, tradition, devotion, goodness, purity and love. These stories are woven around celebrating and maintaining relationships, that give immense joy while making our audience realize their importance.

The campaign implores us to say 'Sahi' to all these relationships as well. The first film was released during Durga Pooja and the second film is now live for Diwali. Here's looking to a whole lot more.

