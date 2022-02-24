Amazon Prime Video comes up with slice-of-life brand campaign

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled its new brand campaign in India. See Where It Takes You showcases the role of Prime Video in customers’ lives, and highlights how immersive entertainment inspires us all to pursue our life’s ambitions and goals. The new campaign highlights the endless possibilities that start with entertainment and attempts to foster a two-way conversation between storytellers and fans, communities and creators.

Showcasing two of Prime Video India’s most beloved and iconic shows, The Family Man and Four More Shots Please! the campaign features two films, the first of which was launched this week. The first film takes a relatable setting in the life of a young couple and depicts how the popular Amazon Original show, The Family Man, not only delivers an immersive entertainment experience, but also inspires them to rekindle their romance. The narrative also weaves in the X-Ray feature that amplifies the truly engaging experience Prime Video offers.

“Over the past 5 years, our customers have increasingly looked to us as a trusted friend – one they could rely on to entertain them with some of the best shows and movies across genres and languages,” said Sushant Sreeram, Director – SVOD Business, Amazon Prime Video India. “With users streaming on Prime Video from 99% of India’s pin codes, we take this responsibility seriously, as a service that not only entertains but also inspires. We have constantly worked towards bringing communities and creators together in a manner that ignites fandom and fosters a meaningful communication. Prime Video is the go-to entertainment destination; a place where you don’t just watch your favorite stories, you get immersed in them. Stories that not only entertain but also take viewers on a journey, sometimes of self-discovery and personal inspiration. Our new brand campaign invites customers to get on-board this engaging journey and see where it takes them!”

Conceptualized by Amazon Prime Video and Ogilvy India, the 360-degree campaign will run across TV, Print, Digital and Social channels.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)