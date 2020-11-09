All it takes is a smile to make Diwali delightful, says Vivo’s #SmileWalaDiya campaign

Year 2020 has indeed been a difficult year for families, professionals, businesses and individuals alike. But with every difficulty comes an opportunity to delight – and these moments of delight keep you going in the journey of life. With an aim to bring forth the spirit of Diwali, which is full of cheers and smiles, vivo India, the global smartphone brand, today released a heart-warming campaign #SmileWalaDiya to celebrate the upcoming festival of Diwali.

The campaign is based on vivo India’s brand proposition of ‘Delight Every Moment’ and captures the nuances of the prevailing situation; the difficulty and stress that our dear ones have been facing in one of the toughest years of history. Through #SmileWalaDiya campaign, vivo reminds us that the only thing we can continue through these times of adversities is spreading smile and delight.

The campaign unveils a thought-provoking video film and narrates the excitement of Diwali, and the expectations children have in the current backdrop of challenging business situations. And the pressures faced by his father. And in all of this, how his other friends, come together, surprise him and cheer him up by undertaking cute, innocent acts like only children can. The film is a beautiful reflection of how, by going just a little mile extra, we can all spread joy and delight every moment of our friends and family.

The video is complemented with a contest where people across India will be encouraged to share how they will delight their friends this Diwali. The campaign has been conceptualised by Schbang and the film co-produced by Schbang Motion Pictures & Happy Monk.

Expressing his delight on the launch of the brand campaign, Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “This year has been incredibly tough for all of us as we embraced the new normal and had to become socially distant. Therefore, the festival of Diwali becomes even more significant since it brings together people to celebrate and enjoy with their loved ones. With #SmileWalaDiya campaign, we wanted to focus on how creating smiles are as essential to light you up as an individual as is lighting up places around us during the festival. We are extremely encouraged by the delight of our consumers through the campaign which makes us believe stronger in our brand purpose. We wish our consumers a very happy Diwali and hope that all of us light up a #SmileWalaDiya this year for those around us – bringing in even more smiles in the times to come!”

“What I loved about the story, was that we are capturing a real issue common to all humankind today. The story leaves us inspired through the innocence of children, learning from their ways of dealing with obstacles. It reminds us that with openness and flexibility we can bring joy and happiness. And it is only a bonus that Diwali and Children's day falls on the same date this year, and we could create this heart-warming film together", says Suraj Wanvari, Director and Founder, Happy Monk.

The concept of the #SmileWalaDiya is a simple reminder to all of us that all it takes is a smile to make Diwali meaningful and delightful.