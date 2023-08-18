Air India flies high, Licious unites old foes: Best ads of the fortnight

Soft power, the ability to influence others through attraction rather than coercion, has become an increasingly valuable tool in shaping global attitudes and behaviors. While traditionally associated with governments and political leaders, soft power is now being wielded by brands to promote positive change in the world. A strong brand reputation can be a valuable asset for any company, and it can act as a moat that protects the brand from competition.

One of the most powerful tools brands must exercise their soft power is through social media. Brands can use social media platforms to create and share content that resonates with their audience. They can engage with their followers, respond to their queries and concerns, and establish a relationship with them.

For example, Coca-Cola has been using social media to build its soft power. The company uses social media to share positive messages and create an emotional connection with its audience. Coca-Cola's Share a Coke campaign, which personalized Coke bottles with people's names, was a notable example of this. By creating a personal bond with their customers, Coca-Cola can increase brand loyalty and exercise its soft power.

Another way brands can exercise their soft power is by promoting social and environmental causes. Many consumers today are looking for brands that align with their values and beliefs. By supporting social and environmental causes, brands can establish themselves as responsible and trustworthy, thus increasing their soft power.

For instance, Patagonia, an outdoor clothing, and gear brand, has been using its soft power to influence people and communities to act on environmental issues. Through its campaigns and initiatives, Patagonia has been promoting sustainability and environmental conservation. The company's "Don't Buy This Jacket" campaign, which urged customers to think before buying and consider the environmental impact of their purchases, was a notable example of this. By promoting environmental responsibility, Patagonia has been able to build a loyal customer base and exercise its soft power.

Closer to home too, there are several brands that have been effectively using their soft power to influence people and communities.

We all know that the Tata Group operates in several industries, often referred to as the salt to steel conglomerate. The Group has been effectively using its soft power promoting various causes from social to environmental. Over 60% of its profit is distributed by its holding and charitable arm Tata Trusts. It has been involved in several initiatives aimed at improving healthcare, education, and rural livelihoods. Tata Group's social responsibility initiatives have helped it establish itself as a responsible and trustworthy brand, thus increasing its soft power.

IPL (Indian Premier League) - the professional Twenty20 cricket league has been a heady cocktail of Sports, Bollywood, Entertainment and more. While world sees it that way, it has managed to exert its soft power to promote cricket and Indian culture. IPL has not only been successful in promoting cricket as a sport but has been instrumental in creating a fan culture around cricket. The league has also been promoting Indian culture by featuring Indian music, dance, and fashion during its matches. IPL's soft power has helped it establish itself as a global brand.

While soft power can be a powerful tool for brands, there are also some potential negatives that come with its use. Here are a few examples:

Co-opting Social and Environmental Causes: Brands may use soft power for marketing purposes by promoting social and environmental causes, but not actually committing to making a difference. This can harm the brand's reputation. An example is Pepsi's 2017 ad featuring Kendall Jenner, which was criticized for co-opting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Undermining Local Culture: Brands may sometimes use their soft power to promote global or Western culture, which can undermine local culture and values. For example, in 2018, H&M faced backlash for releasing an ad featuring a black child wearing a hoodie with the text "coolest monkey in the jungle", which was seen as racist and insensitive towards the black community.

Polarizing Audiences: Soft power can sometimes be used in a way that polarizes audiences and creates controversy. For example, Nike's "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything." campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick in 2018 was seen as controversial and polarizing by some, resulting in boycotts and negative reactions from some consumers.

Overreliance on social media: Brands that rely too heavily on social media for their soft power campaigns may be vulnerable to negative reactions from consumers. Social media campaigns can quickly backfire if they are seen as insensitive or out of touch. For example, in 2020, KFC faced backlash for releasing an ad encouraging customers to "finger lickin' good" during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was seen as tone-deaf and insensitive.

While soft power can be a powerful tool for brands, it is important for brands to use it responsibly and with care. It is crucial for them to recognize the power they hold and use it for the greater good. Soft power may be an intangible concept, but its impact can be felt worldwide, making it an essential tool for brands to shape global attitudes and behaviors towards a better tomorrow.