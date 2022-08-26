adidas Originals unveils campaign with Ranveer Singh

Sportswear brand adidas Originals has teamed up with actor brand ambassador Ranveer Singh to launch its “biggest brand campaign” of the year.

The campaign is christened ‘made Originals’.

“It reflects on the past by paying homage to some of the most iconic and celebrated sneaker silhouettes: Superstar, Stan Smith, Forum, whilst shining the light on the future with the launch of all new NMD_V3. Six years after launching the trailblazing NMD silhouette, the Trefoil has returned with an updated take on the original cutting-edge innovator, channeling the very same independent mindset to present the NMD_V3. The global NMD_V3 campaign also features multi-hyphenate Brazilian performer Anitta, acclaimed Argentinian DJ and producer Bizarrap, and the sensational French footballer Karim Benzema,” the company said.

“The campaign, fronted by Ranveer Singh, is set against a backdrop of dynamic visual language and an impactful voiceover. The film opens with a ruminative line “If you want to know where we're headed, you need to know where we came from”, that sets the tone for a powerful, aspirational narrative that is inspired by the brand’s rich heritage and paves the path for the future. The campaign highlights the legacy of the four iconic sneakers that have created an indelible mark on street culture. From sports to hip-hop, from the 60s to present day, these silhouettes have traversed various cultural moments, and have now become lifestyle staples that are nowhere close to done making history,” they added.

Speaking on the campaign, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas, India said, “The Superstar, Stan Smith, Forum and NMD are iconic footwear franchises that not only form the foundation of adidas Originals’ history but also of street culture universally. These iconic footwear silhouettes are ubiquitous on the feet of a generation that chooses to color beyond societal conventions. And through the ‘made Originals’ campaign, we aim to celebrate the indelible canvas that these icons have left behind for next generations to build upon”.

adidas Originals Brand Ambassador Ranveer Singh shared his thoughts on the campaign, “My journey with adidas Originals goes right back to my college days when I purchased my first pair of Superstars. Such classics have been an integral part of street culture, and they are nowhere near done making history. With this campaign, I am excited to push beyond our boundaries and usher in a new era of originality as a tribute to these iconic sneakers and especially the brand new NMD_V3 silhouette.”

The campaign also marks the launch of the new NMD_V3 silhouette. Built for a life in motion, the NMD V3 reimagines its own iconic heritage with a distinctly forward-thinking vision.

Going live on 26th August 2022, the ‘made Originals’ campaign will be brought to life via an integrated campaign across social, digital, OOH, Retail, and e-comm.

