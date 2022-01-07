Ad industry mourns the loss of Gerson da Cunha

Friends and colleagues remember Da Cunha for his tremendous contribution to the advertising world as well as to social causes. He breathed his last on January 07, 2022

Legendary ad man, theatre personality and civic activist Gerson Da Cunha passed away in Mumbai on Friday at the age of 92.

The Advertising industry mourns losing one of its stalwarts.

Prasoon Joshi, CEO of McCann World group India and Chairman APAC, said, “Though he was out of the real day-to-day actions in advertising by the time I started into the profession, for my generation of professionals, Gerson was someone who represented the cerebral.”

“He had a much larger horizon of life and things he loved - be it cinema art or music. He kept curiosity and keen interest alive and made living life like an art form. I will cherish all my interactions with him deeply, he had so much to impart, and that too with generosity,” Joshi said.

“Gerson’s death has left an eternal void. He was a stalwart of advertising and a theatre giant…a thorough gentleman. I was lucky to have worked with him when he was Chairman of SSC&B Lintas and I was the President. Apart from his professional work, his tremendous contribution to society through his non-governmental organization AGNI was truly commendable. My deepest condolences to Gerson’s family. It is a loss not only for the advertising and theatre fraternity but also for the City of Mumbai '' says Ashish Bhasin, Advertising and Media veteran, expressing his grief over the passing away of his ex-boss.

Calling the legendary adman a “Statesman of the ad industry”, Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy, said, “I worked closely with him in the nineties when he was associated with the National Literacy Mission. Ogilvy made advertisements for the mission under his guidance. Ever since, our relationship has remained warm and close. Today, we have lost a stalwart..a gentleman with a golden heart.”

Panday says, “He used to call me often to discuss his civic projects. I extended my support whenever he needed it. I will always cherish all my interactions with him.”

“The ad industry should get up and salute the man who was a pillar in his hay days. He has left an indelible mark through his tremendous contribution to social causes.”

Adman Ramesh Narayan tweeted, “Gerson da Cunha is no more. A gentle giant from the era where titans set up the advertising industry. And believed in the power of communication as a force for good, decades after they formally left the industry. He will be sorely missed.”

