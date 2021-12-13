AbChoicesHueAasaan, a light-hearted take by Finserv MARKETS

Life is all about making the right choices. Your choices have the power to elevate your lifestyle and improve your financial status. However, the efforts involved in making the right choice is directly proportional to finding the right platform. Finserv MARKETS, an initiative by Bajaj Finserv, offers a unique One Marketplace proposition that allows you to achieve your financial goals and address your lifestyle needs.

Finserv MARKETS has launched an ad campaign #AbChoicesHueAasaan, starring Sumeet Raghavan as protagonist Rohan, who highlights the daily struggles that real-life consumers go through. The situations shown in the brand film portray Rohan’s genuine attempts at meeting his financial goals and lifestyle needs, who ultimately ends his quest at Finserv MARKETS where he gets answers to all his queries.

The ad showcases all the products that the platform has to offer ranging from Loans, Cards, and Insurance to Shopping and much more. ‘Choices & Convenience’ being Finserv MARKETS’ motto, the script complements the campaign tagline #AbChoicesHueAasaan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWMaL4yBC3k

This light-hearted take at the problems faced by an average Indian makes the brand film a highly relatable one. Nobody could have pulled it off better than Sumeet Raghavan.

To sum it up, #AbChoicesHueAasaan is very intelligently conceptualized by the brand team at Finserv MARKETS and well-executed by Grapes digital.

