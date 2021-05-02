'Abandoned special children need a new home,' says Hope Trust in new campaign

The under-construction project, spread over 10,000 square feet, was launched on 26 Jan 2020 but was soon hit by the lockdown, and construction and funding came to a standstill

Hope Public Charitable Trust, Chennai, which runs homes for destitute mentally challenged children, men and women besides providing those with mental disabilities vocational training, has launched a campaign to help fund its under-construction vocational training centre and residential home for abandoned special children.

The project, spread over 10,000 square feet, was launched on 26 January 2020 but was soon hit by the lockdown and construction and funding came to a standstill. Construction resumed albeit slowly a few months later with a few donors coming forward. Over half the work on the building is now complete and the online campaign led by a film urges viewers to donate #1SFtOfHope at Rs.1,700 because #HopeNeedsANewHome.

Over its 14 years of existence, Hope Public Charitable Trust has rehabilitated several destitute children, men and women and reunited them with their families. It has provided vocational training and imparted education to hundreds of children with special needs.

Products made by those with mental challenges include bangles, candles, agarbathis, embossing paintings, earrings, phenol and the like. These are sold by the charity online, through its own retail outlet and at its homes.

Dr V Nagarani, Founding Trustee, Hope Public Charitable Trust, Chennai, said, "Every week, we get calls about a mentally retarded or ill destitute but there is limited capacity in our existing homes for women and men. Even for vocational training, the intake capacity is restricted by the space we have. That is the reason we started building Hope's new home spread across 10,000 square feet on the outskirts of Chennai. The work, which started on 26th January 2020, was hit by the lockdown. Funding dried up. But we are slowly making progress, a few square feet at a time."

She added, "This building will not just change the lives of these God's special children but also change the way the world perceives them. With the right guidance and vocational training, they can reclaim their dignity in society. Please help by donating one square foot of hope at www.hopechennai.com. Because their hope needs a new home."

The film has been executed by Krishitha Communications.

