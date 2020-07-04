Ab nahin khareedoge to kab? Max Bupa nudges all to buy health insurance in COVID times

Health insurer Max Bupa has announced a 360-degree brand campaign to elucidate that health insurance is the need of the hour under the global pandemic. The campaign which includes a television commercial and digital film poses a critical question - Ab nahin khareedoge to kab?, implying that health insurance is an absolute necessity and priority for everyone, especially when Covid-19 cases are rapidly increasing in the country and medical costs are skyrocketing. Max Bupa’s brand campaign is a call to action for people to invest in health insurance now and offers an interesting product proposition to enable affordability and simplicity around the category in such testing times.

The TVC opens with the protagonist, actor Boman Irani watching COVID-related news and expressing concerns over medical condition in current times. He thereafter nudges people to take immediate action and buy health insurance for COVID-19 and long-term financial protection. Further, in the digital version of the ad film, Irani is seen laying importance on taking necessary precautions such as using sanitizer, gloves, etc. before stepping out of home and resuming normal life, while also pressing on the need for having a health insurance cover as a part of the checklist. Boman also talks about Max Bupa offering a comprehensive health insurance cover of Rs 30-lakh at a monthly premium of Rs 606. The offer entails dual coverage at a nominal premium, making it an extremely viable option for people across the country.

Further, this campaign is a one of its kind filming experience for Max Bupa as the campaign was shot remotely under very unusual circumstances by Boman and his family themselves, with the production team guiding them virtually through video conferencing. In the absence of physical presence of the production team, the shoot required extensive rounds of pre-production planning and detailing to ensure all the shots are taken from appropriate angles according to the script.

Talking about the brand campaign, Anika Agarwal, Director - Marketing & Direct Digital Business, Max Bupa Health Insurance said, “Covid-19 has made people realize the significance of a health plan, unlike earlier when health insurance was considered an optional expense especially by the younger age segment. People across life stages are now more willing to buy adequate health coverage for themselves and their loved ones. Max Bupa’s recently conducted Covid-19 survey also indicates that people have become more concerned about their health and have regularly enquired about coronavirus treatment in health insurance plans. Hence, our intent with the campaign is to create awareness and further establish this need, so that consumers do not procrastinate health insurance purchase and buy a suitable health insurance plan.

We have featured Boman Irani, a trusted voice who is encouraging people to take the right decision, to drive a simple message – ‘This is the most appropriate time to buy health insurance!’. The pandemic has made people take their health seriously, but a message of urgency for health insurance is needed. We therefore felt the need for a campaign that would strike a chord with most Indian households to bring about a mind shift to invest in Health Insurance.”

The brand campaign has been jointly designed by Dentsu Impact and Isobar. The television commercial has been developed by Densu Impact and Isobar has crafted the digital film.

Anupama Ramaswamy, National Creative Director at Dentsu Impact said, "The fact remains that at a time like this, no matter how many rules you follow, you still need to be prepared for everything that's not in your direct control. We wanted to highlight that stress is the prevailing emotion these days in most people, and one of the ways you could possibly lighten the load in your mind is by getting a health insurance. In the film, Boman Irani has effortlessly brought the message on the importance of a health cover in the light of Covid-19 pandemic.”

Gopa Kumar, Chief Operating Officer at Isobar said, “The current COVID-19 situation has been an eye-opener for all of us that there’s always a possibility for the unexpected to happen. However, what we can do on our part is to stay prepared for it. With Ab nahin khareedoge to kab?, we are putting the spotlight back on the inevitable importance of health insurance in everyday life. Just like masks, gloves, sanitizers, etc., have become health essentials, we want to make health insurance also a part of that checklist. We hope that the film makes the audience realize urgency of the situation and inspires them to insure their health.”

The brand campaign kickd off with the launch of a 15 secs multilingual TVC, which will be aired on leading General Entertainment, English and Hindi News, Movies and select Regional channels including Sony Entertainment Television, SONY SAB, Colors, Zee TV, Sony MAX, Zee Cinema, Star Gold, & Pictures HD, UTV Movies, AajTak, India TV, ABP News, News18 India, Zee News, Republic Bharat, TV Bharatvarsh, News 24, NDTV India, NDTV 24X7, Times Now, Republic TV, India Today Television, CNBC Awaaz, CNBC Bazaar, ET Now, TV Marathi, Colors Kannada, STAR Suvarna, Zee Kannada, Udaya TV, TV9 Kannada, Suvarna News in Hindi, Marathi and Kannada.

The 20 secs digital film will be promoted across over the Top (OTT) media platforms, multimedia platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, etc., and through innovative platforms like Zapr which enables TV-to-Mobile audience engagement for wider outreach. Reports suggest that consumption of TV and digital medium is at an all-time high since the last few months, hence Max Bupa will be optimally utilizing all the mediums best suited to deliver the brand message of need for health insurance in current times.

The campaign is an extension of Max Bupa’s InsureCare program which was initiated in April during the lockdown period to extend support to its customers for physical and emotional wellbeing. The program included wellness services such as home workout videos, nutrition tips, e-consultation, health coaching, and behavioral counseling through leading psychologists in the country.