A slow start to 2023 for the ad industry
While the year may have begun on a muted note for advertisers, the industry hopes that the IPL season infuses some momentum into the spends
With the festive season coming to an end and brands cutting their ad budgets, it’s not exactly the perfect beginning to a new year that media agencies had hoped for. Going by the industry veterans, there is a drop of up to 10-12% in the business in January. Experts say the real heat of a possible recession has started to show now as the festive season has officially come to an end.
“Factors like war, recession and drying up of funds have been on for quite some time but thanks to the festive season and, prior to that, events like T-20 World Cup and IPL we did not feel the heat so much. But now some brands have just completely withheld their spends and things look quite bleak for us in this quarter,” said a senior agency executive.
Most believe the tough times are going to last till the end of the first quarter. “We are pinning some hopes on IPL to bring back momentum into the spends but overall, even the event may get impacted due to the slowdown,” said another media planner.
Increase in cost of raw material
January 2023, when compared to the same month last year, has been significantly down. “Post Covid outbreak, January 2022 showed significant growth. That was the time all agencies made big predictions for the ad industry. No one had thought of a possible war hitting the world soon leading to an increase in raw material prices. Also, China is still struggling with Covid led pandemic which further has increased the cost of raw materials. All these factors have led to cautious behaviour forcing the industry to cut on ad budgets,” said another senior executive.
Experts believe both the FMCG and consumer durable sector is likely to get affected if the situation in China continues to worsen. “The companies are watching how the situation pans out in China once their festival season is over in early February. If the rise in infections persists leading to another lockdown or shutdown of factories, it is likely to impact raw material cost required for making televisions, smartphones, and summer appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators in the April-June quarter,” shared another expert.
More trouble for agencies with start-up clients
The drop is believed to be almost to the tune of 18-20%, for agencies that handle start-up clients. They have believed to cut their ad budgets almost to nil. “They were one of the bigger spenders until last year. Now that they are struggling to show a decent top line, they are cutting significantly on advertising budgets.”
As per a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) there is a 52% decline in funding in CY22.
“There is a market pullback by VC funds that are picky about their investments. Hence there is a drop in ad budgets,” said a marketer.
Recession fears
Recession fears have had a significant impact on the Indian media industry. “As companies and businesses face financial difficulties, they have reduced their advertising budgets, which is a major source of revenue for media companies. This has resulted in a decrease in overall ad spend on traditional media such as television, print and radio, as well as a shift towards more cost-effective forms of advertising, such as digital media,” shared a media planner.
Experts feared that in addition to the reduction in ad revenue, the recession may also lead to a decrease in consumer spending on media products and services, further exacerbating the financial challenges faced by the industry.
“This is a challenging year for us ahead. Indian media companies may have to adapt to the new economic reality by finding ways to reduce costs, diversifying their revenue streams, and focusing on digital platforms. They may also have to be more creative and innovative in order to attract and retain customers,” added another media expert.
Mascot Monday: The Lijjat Rabbit's hop to fame
How the co-op created a long-lasting legacy with its buck-toothed superstar
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 9:06 AM | 4 min read
An anthropomorphic bunny enjoying papads in the company of humans may seem like something out of a fever dream. But ask any millennial or a gen xer and they will tell you about one of the most perplexing yet fascinating ads of their youth. In the early 80s, plucky little co-op and a master puppeteer came together to create one of the most unforgettable mascots India had ever seen -- the Lijjat Rabbit.
In today's edition of Mascot Mondays, we pay tribute to Lijjat's leporine superstar who made us look forward to commercial breaks and got us excited about the humble papad.
The rabbit's tale
A brand synonymous with "papads" in India, Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad is a success story in more ways than one. It's an enduring symbol of female entrepreneurship and empowerment, raking in upwards of $224 million in revenue yearly. Its immaculate success model notwithstanding, Lijjat also owes a part of its success to its brilliant ad campaigns and its unforgettable mascot.
Prior to 1980, Lijjat believed that the best promotion was through word of mouth. The co-op rather focuses on the quality of the product than spending huge amounts on ads.
However, its success also made way for many fraudsters to sell fake Lijjat papads in the market. To counter the menace, the company felt it was perhaps time to go big on branding. Lijjat's packaging already had a trademark picture of a boy eating papad, but the co-op wanted more.
Actor Appi Umrani worked closely with Lijjat and was determined to shoot an ad for the co-op on a modest budget. Impressed by ventriloquist Ramdas Padhye, who performed on Doordarshan with his puppet Ardhavatrao, Umrani approached the puppeteer to gauge his interest in creating a character for the Lijjat.
Padhye, who initially pitched middle-class human characters for the ad, was convinced that a bunny muppet would do the trick. However, the folks at Lijjat needed convincing. "Why would a rabbit eat papad?" was the question.
A few days later, Padhye hauled a big bunny muppet to the Lijjat office. The large anthropomorphic rabbit with white fur, beady eyes and buck teeth wore a satin green bow over a black vest. Only after seeing the ventriloquist's creation, did the Lijjat executives agree to cast the mascot.
Muppet becomes a star
As bizarre as the concept of a papad-munching bunny was in theory, in practice, it was a hit. As soon as the ad was aired, viewers were instantly captivated by the muppet.
Padhye, who voiced the Lijjat bunny, also gave him a distinct "eh he he" laughter, which went on to become iconic in its own right.
After his successful TV debut, the bunny was inducted onto the Lijjat packaging right next to its original mascot "Babla", and the muppet has stayed put on the cover ever since.
He even went on to wed Mrs Bunny who has also appeared in commercials alongside her husband. Eventually, the family grew and the Bunnys welcomed a baby bunny.
In 2003, actress and model Shweta Tiwari had the honour of starring alongside the rabbit couple in a Lijjat ad.
While most millennials and gen xers have fond memories of the muppet, some were terrified of the giant bunny. An unintended consequence of the ad was that it stoked fear in the minds of kids. Pupaphobia or fear of puppets arises from their uncanny life-like appearance that makes people feel uncomfortable. Some also blamed the rabbit's giggle as a trigger. Redditors discussing Indian nostalgia on the forum have described the bunny as a "demon rabbit", "creepy" and "straight from hell."
That aside, it can't be denied that the giant rabbit bunny from the papad commercial is one of the greatest ad legacies of India. Despite being on a shoestring budget, Lijjat created for itself a mascot that ensures great brand recall decades after its debut.
Every time we see him on TV, the Lijjat Bunny leaves us jonesing for some crispy papads and tempting us to sing along to "kharram khurram."
Dabur Amla urges all to break hairstyle stereotyping
Created and conceptualised by Dabur Amla and Schbang, the campaign #StrongHairStrongerYou shines light on the societal labelling of women based on their hairstyle
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 29, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
The way a woman wears her hair says a lot about her. Or does society read too much into it? Why is a clean, sleek hairstyle considered the trait of a bossy woman?
“This year, Dabur Amla Hair Oil challenges the stereotype. For decades, multiple labels and connotations have been attached to how women choose to wear their hair. The brand roped in Priya Malik, actor and poet, to put focus on the societal labelling that paints women in a negative light,” the company said.
With the launch of the campaign #StrongHairStrongerYou, Dabur Amla reminds women that their hair is a measure of their strength and not a judgement of their character. It implores viewers to look beyond the stereotypes and opens a healthy dialogue to reinforce the women in their lives positively.
Commenting on the campaign, Ankur Kumar, GM-Marketing, Hair Care from Dabur said, “Dabur Amla has been a trusted hair oil brand with 80+ years of legacy. It has always been fuelled by a mission to empower women to be confident about themselves backed by strong and beautiful hair. Through this campaign, we have taken this conversation forward encouraging women to own and embrace their true selves through strong hair and a strong spirit and not get bogged down by what the outside world might have to say about them”.
Ayush Rathod, Associate Vice President from Schbang said, “The role of women in the evolving dynamics of the world, make campaigns like these the need of the hour. Leveraging Dabur Amla’s core value of ‘strength’, it was a fulfilling experience to extract a meaningful conversation out of it that drives a behavioural shift in the society and empowers the women of today and tomorrow. Lastly, It’s heartening to see a legacy brand like Dabur Amla evolving with time and reinforcing its commanding voice in the hair oil category with Schbang’’.
Air India's new Republic Day film is about giving flight to your dreams
The campaign is named Desh Ka Naam #HarAasmaan
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 29, 2023 2:00 PM | 2 min read
Air India has launched a film- Desh Ka Naam #HarAasmaan to celebrate the Republic Day.
“The narrative of the film is all about giving wings to dreams through a collective initiative. It is much more than just about flying - it is all about aspirations and dreams and a yearning to fulfil that dream,” said the airline in a statement.
“The entire narrative is woven around the theme of Patriotism and is aesthetically brought out through crisp editing and subtle symbolism. The aspirational energy of the youth and the wisdom of age play an equally important role in scripting a nation's saga of success The very 'real' and inclusive treatment of the theme of patriotism - cutting across generations - is what makes this creative special. This is only about India and all about India. What adds more depth to the narrative is that one of India's most loved singers, Shaan, has lent his soulful voice to this musical video,” it added.
Talking about the campaign, Sunil Suresh, Communications Head, Air India, said, “Desh ka naam, har aasmaan campaign is about imprinting the stamp of India on every horizon of the world highlights the aspiration of today's India. The India that is bold, vibrant, warm & progressive and confident. This audio - visual is our tribute to the nation. We believe that it is the collective responsibility of every citizen of the nation to join hands and take our nation to ever greater heights - and this film is our small attempt to inspire and encourage people to do the same.”
Did Zomato salute Swiggy in new Republic Day ad?
Zomato's new film has a sweet message for India's uniform-clad warriors, which include food delivery agents
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 2:58 PM | 3 min read
Brand wars are nothing new in the ad world, whether it's Dove vs Sebamed, Burger King vs McDonald's or Domex vs Harpic. It's always entertaining to watch brands take the mickey out of each other in subtle and not-so-subtle ways. But how often does one see rivals appreciate another? Food delivery app Zomato seems to have tipped its hat to arch-rival Swiggy in its new ad for Republic Day.
The food delivery app dropped its latest ad film for Republic Day, focussing on everyday uniform-clad warriors -- from sweepers to medicos -- who do their best to serve society.
The film #RespectAllUniforms from brand Zomato intends to right a serious wrong in our society where there's an inequality in the measure of respect given out to certain occupations. While a watchman may don a uniform like a policeman or a doctor does, the former is not treated with the same dignity as the latter.
Despite working round the clock, delivery agents who race against time to drop off food to hungry customers, often do it at the cost of great personal risks. News is rife with stories of delivery boys getting assaulted by irate customers or getting attacked by pet dogs. Yet, there isn't much appreciation for their service. Instead, they are often left in a vulnerable position, having to deal with customer complaints and bad feedback directly.
The film is shown from the point of view of a Zomato delivery man who is en route to drop off food. Along his way, he encounters sweepers, nurses, doctors, traffic police and air stewardesses. He offers them a salute as a mark of respect for their steadfast service, prompting them to also return the favour. In the end, he comes face to face with a delivery agent of a rival brand and salutes him.
While it's not explicitly mentioned, people are convinced that the other delivery agent is a Swiggy worker since his uniform is orange, the brand colour of Zomato's rival.
The subtle tribute by Zomato (if it is indeed for Swiggy) is a rare moment of brand camaraderie in the Indian ad world. As audiences, we are used to seeing brands getting petty, and making overt and covert references to rivals.
While Swiggy is yet to respond to the ad, users are quite chuffed with the film and appreciated Zomato's kind gesture.
"After the dig that Swiggy took at Zomato few days back, this is very sporting and profound on part of Zomato! Salute to your creative team, even though they don't don a uniform," said one user on LinkedIn.
"Salaam to competitors in the end ??" read another comment.
"Zomato and team very meaningful and creative advertisement. A Salute to your backend creative? hashtagRespecthumanity
Swiggy part in the end was like a last ball six hashtagcricket moment," said another user.
"Zomato nailed it by adding a delivery executive representing Swiggy in the ad. Brilliant!" said another.
Previously, sworn brand rivals have also come together for common causes. Burger King famously asked people to "Order from McDonald's" during the pandemic when the fast food industry was seeing massive retrenchment. Another time, it announced "No Whopper Day" to help McDonald's sell more of its Big Mac, the proceeds of which went to a cancer charity.
Delivery app Dunzo also extended support to rivals Swiggy, Grophers and Big Basket in their #EveryDaySuperheroes campaign.
It will be interesting to see whether Swiggy will acknowledge Zomato's gesture and return in kind in the coming days.
Aditya Birla Health Insurance asks KyaPeecheChhodaHai
The campaign talks of the importance of positive health behaviour
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 29, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company has unveiled its latest brand campaign “KyaPeecheChhodaHai” to promote the role of health insurance in changing lives of people by empowering them to lead healthier lives.
The campaign talks of the importance of how positive health behaviour such as walking 10,000 steps daily can help an individual leave health concerns behind.
These customers from across the walks of life, who are at the heart of the TVC and the digital campaign, narrate their stories about how walking 10,000 steps have helped them do away with concerns like mental stress and weight issues, diseases like diabetes, asthma etc.
Speaking on this campaign, Mayank Bathwal, CEO, of Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, “At ABHI, our primary focus is to help our customers with cutting-edge innovative health-first insurance solutions which not only protect them from medical uncertainties but nudge them to live a health-focussed life. We take immense pride in having pioneered this model of health insurance that transcends the boundaries of an indemnity-based model by focusing on proactive health-care for our customers.”
“It is heartening to see our customers as brand ambassadors in our recently launched KyaPeecheChhodaHai campaign. For health insurance companies, customer trust is paramount, and to see our customers endorsing us, gives us immense satisfaction. The customers featured in the film belong to different walks of life, however, one thing that unites them is the initiative to bring a change in their lives by walking every day and managing their health proactively. We hope the films will encourage people to prioritise their health by engaging in simple yet effective physical activities such as walking 10,000 steps daily,” Bathwal added.
Lux brand ONN talks of ‘total comfort’ in new campaign
The campaign has been curated by Wunderman Thompson Kolkata
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 29, 2023 7:00 PM | 2 min read
ONN, a casual wear brand from Lux Industries Limited, has launched its new campaign for polos and tees, created by Wunderman Thompson Kolkata.
This is the second time in three years that WT Kolkata has conceptualised a campaign for ONN, driven by a couple of TVCs and supported by OOH.
The two new films - Piggyback and Fortune Teller - feature men who are irresistible by virtue of their ONN T-shirt.
The campaign reinforces the brand’s positioning of complete comfort. Shot in Bucharest, Romania, the international location and cast lend a global angle to the brand and add to its aspiration quotient.
Commenting on the campaign, Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries Ltd., said, “We always wanted to project the brand as youthful and footloose. We know that to enter the consideration set of our target audience and be preferred by them over other brands in this segment, we had to strike the right balance between premium imagery and easy accessibility. We have kept the brand aspirational and the pricing within reach. The primary objective was to get noticed again after a gap of three years. Which is why, we went ahead with advertising themes, locations and cast which have the potential to grab eyeballs.”
On the execution, Arjun Mukherjee, VP & Senior ECD, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said, “The biggest challenge was to tell an interesting story with a twist in 20 seconds. That’s why we thought of scripts with minimum or zero dialogue which would establish the product positioning without impeding the pace of the storyline. Similar to our previous films for ONN, international settings and actors have been used to amplify the aspiration levels.”
Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Senior VP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said, “Wunderman Thompson Kolkata is glad to have partnered Lux Industries on the latest campaign for ONN. We had set a high benchmark with our first campaign for the brand in 2019. Coming after a gap of three years, the new campaign is an important milestone for the brand in its journey to appropriate ‘comfort’. We are very positive that this new campaign will power ONN to a faster growth trajectory”.
'Be a Superstar,' says Bausch + Lomb's latest ad film
The campaign is targeted at South Indian markets ahead of the festive season
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 28, 2023 8:45 AM | 2 min read
Kinnect, a part of the FCB Group India, has launched a digital campaign ‘BeASuperstar’ ahead of the festive season in southern India.
The campaign aims to shine a light on the advantages of switching to contact lenses in a light-hearted way, while telling a story that is authentic to the market it is set in. A storyline that could resonate with the audience in the southern region as well as the whole nation.
Speaking on the campaign launch, “Sana Lairellakpam, Head of Marketing at Bausch + Lomb, said, “Connecting with our consumers has always been a core part of what we do at Bausch + Lomb. Hence on the occasion of Pongal/Sankranti, a key festival in South India, we launched a new campaign to drive regional connections. This time, our narrative takes you to the colourful and larger-than-life world of South Indian cinema and is a celebration of the love and admiration that the people of South India have for their Superstars. The unusual story unfolds in a very memorable manner which should drive relevance of Bausch + Lomb contact lenses in a regional context, strengthening brand recall and awareness.”
“Bausch & Lomb has always given us the freedom to think of ideas that are a bit unexpected for a healthcare brand, which makes it a creatively enriching brand to work on. So, this time, as the focus was more on the South market, our task was to find the perfect setting for the story that’s contextual and remains relatable throughout the year. Hence, the world of Southern cinema and the reverence their audience has for their Superstars defined the story's outline,” said Gitanjali Bhattacharya, Creative Director, Kinnect.
